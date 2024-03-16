VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 16: In 2020, Qoulomb, a groundbreaking branding and content marketing company, was founded in Indore by college students Sourabh Yadav and Vivek Mishra. Over four years, the company has achieved substantial success, collaborating with unicorn clients, funded startups, and enterprises globally, including Zetwerk, Supersourcing, Chai Sutta Bar, Zinrelo, American Chase, Advansappz, Zetchem, Covvalent, Redian Software, among others. Notable investors such as Nexus Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Paytm, Antler, and Blume Ventures back these clients.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election.

The company's founders recognized a gap in traditional IT brands neglecting the marketing aspect, leading to the birth of Qoulomb. Their mission, encapsulated in the tagline "SI Unit of Content," centers around a result-driven approach to brand-building with a humane touch.

Qoulomb's services stand out by delivering brand websites integrated with analytics, SEO optimization, and customer support, acting as a virtual salesperson. The company excels in various areas, including social media, LinkedIn personal branding, and website design, showcasing results through organic marketing strategies.

Also Read | 'Looking Forward to Playing Our Best Game', Says Captain Meg Lanning Ahead of Delhi Capitals Second Straight WPL Final.

Primarily focusing on the B2B space, Qoulomb specializes in IT, Tech, Manufacturing, SaaS, Fintech, and MarTech industries. The company is expanding into new markets, particularly B2B, IT, and SaaS, with the opening of its second office in Bangalore.

Upcoming product launches include AI solutions to enhance the efficiency of content production within internal teams, aligning with Qoulomb's mission for a humane approach to global brand scaling and effective marketing results.

Qoulomb's journey is marked by resilience and determination. Conceived by Vivek and Sourabh during their college days, the company faced initial challenges as self-taught entrepreneurs from Tier 3-4 cities in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the hurdles, their persistence and self-belief enabled them to endure and thrive.

With a remarkable 3X growth rate over the last two years, Qoulomb anticipates a 5-7X growth in the next financial year. The company's trajectory signals a promising future, supported by media recognition and featured coverage on platforms like CXL.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vivek Mishra

vivek@qoulomb.com

+917974437308

Qoulomb is a branding and content marketing company founded in 2020 in Indore, India, by Sourabh Yadav and Vivek Mishra. With a mission to adopt a result-driven approach to building brands, Qoulomb specializes in delivering innovative marketing solutions for the B2B space, particularly in IT, Tech, Manufacturing, SaaS, Fintech, and MarTech industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)