Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: QualityKiosk Technologies (QK) today announced that Everest Group has recognized the company as a Leader in its Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, reaffirming its Leader position from 2023. Everest Group benchmarks specialist providers on Market Impact and Vision & Capability.

QualityKiosk leads in AI-led digital reliability, helping enterprises release faster with confidence by uniting AI-native engineering with outcome-led governance across complex programs in BFSI, capital markets, tech and digital natives, and retail. Its clients achieve smoother user journeys that are reliably available, fast, and trusted. QK's AI Adoption and Assurance services help CXOs and AI teams deploy agentic AI, gen AI and ML that is safe, explainable, and business-ready.

"Being named a Leader again underscores our focus on AI-native quality, zero-defect readiness, and business-aligned outcomes," said Maneesh Jhawar, Chief Executive Officer, QualityKiosk Technologies. "Enterprises choose QK to ship faster with confidence and strengthen risk visibility--especially across complex BFSI programs spanning core banking, treasury/trading, and insurance modernization."

"QualityKiosk's targeted investments in next-generation testing across generative AI, connected ecosystems, modern applications, and cloud have enabled it to advance its tooling and delivery, while a sustained BFSI focus, evidenced by proof points across varied application complexity and the Nimbus AI model validation platform with golden datasets, demonstrates domain depth," says Ankit Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group. "These capabilities, complemented by collaborations and joint solutions with Katalon and Tricentis, are reflected in QualityKiosk's recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. These factors help clients accelerate validation of industry-specific use cases and reduce release risk while meeting sectoral compliance needs."

Access the report excerpt: Request a complimentary copy of Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 featuring QualityKiosk's positioning and strengths: Report

About QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk is a focused provider of Reliability, Cloud, AI, and Product Engineering solutions. The company, established in 2000, offers diverse services enabling organizations to adopt and adapt AI in Product Development, Quality and Reliability Engineering, CloudOps, and Automation. In an AI-first world, QK synthesizes deep domain expertise with excellence in technology to consistently deliver great experiences for its customers' customers.

Operating in over 25 countries and with over 3,500 employees, QualityKiosk helps leading brands in banking, capital markets, insurance, automotive & manufacturing, technology & digital natives, consumer goods, and healthcare to transform their digital capabilities.

The company's expertise and achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed global advisory firms such as Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group for innovative, IP-led solutions and the significant value those solutions deliver to clients. For more information, visit www.qualitykiosk.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a global research firm that helps business leaders make confident decisions. Its PEAK Matrix® assessments offer analysis and insights that enterprises use to select service providers, locations, products, and solutions across market segments; providers also use the research to benchmark and refine their offerings. Learn more at everestgrp.com.

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking.

To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Trademark usage

PEAK Matrix® is a registered trademark of Everest Global, Inc.

Media Contact

Cathy Chandhok | CMO | Cathy.Chandhok@Qualitykiosk.com | +91 9811502386 | www.qualitykiosk.com

