New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/SRV): A new showroom will be opened in Ghaziabad by the 80-year-old Radheylal & Sons Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands in India.

As part of its expansion and to make the brand more accessible to patrons in Delhi NCR, the brand has consistently expanded its brand footprint and operations in the region.

Jewellery has been the quintessential mark of joy and sheer opulence for every woman for ages now. As its name implies, Radheylal & Sons Jewellers represents the ultimate state of bliss and happiness in the jewellery world.

By embracing the age-old tradition of jewellery, Radheylal & Sons Jewellers seeks to provide a distinct definition to the modern Indian woman, whose power and personality are enhanced. A rich heritage of jewellery that speaks for itself, that reflects one's values and stature.

Announcing the opening of the brand-new showroom, the Founder Ravindar Kumar said, "We are delighted with the love and acceptance that our women's jewellery line has received, and we are proud to offer something new to our customers with the latest 'Him & Her' jewellery collection."

With the same spirit and vibe, we are now opening a jewellery showroom in Ghaziabad. The styles of the collection are chic yet classic, the perfect gifting set for this festive season.

Their original graphic form, vivid colour, and rich gloss seem to give a new meaning to life, and they seem to have a personality of their own. Experts and customers alike vouch for the fine quality and purity of Radheylal & Sons jewellers' jewellery.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/radheyjewellers1942/

