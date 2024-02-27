New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Commemorating the centenary celebration of the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday unveiled a postal stamp.

Addressing the gathering at the release ceremony, Vaishnaw commended the remarkable journey of the AIRF, acknowledging the numerous challenges and achievements it has witnessed over the years.

He congratulated the federation on reaching this historic milestone.

Minister Vaishnaw said, "Your journey has been so long, in which you have seen many ups and downs, congratulations on the achievements".

Reflecting on the transformation in the railway sector, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the state of "neglect" it faced before Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014.

However, he emphasized the significant strides made since then, particularly with the merging of the general budget and the railway budget in 2016.

"In 2014, when Prime Minister Modi took charge, the railway sector was neglected before that. People had lost faith because the reason behind it was the lack of investment", said Minister Vaishnaw.

Minister Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Modi's vision for bolstering the railway sector through increased budget allocations.

"In 2016, the general budget and the railway budget were merged. Earlier, the railway had to take a separate budget and had to pay charges for it. PM Modi increased the railway budget. Modi has allocated a budget of Rs 2 lakh 52 thousand crores for the next year. Just a decade ago, only 4 kilometers of railway line was laid per day. Now, 15 kilometers of railway line is laid per day", said Minister Vaishnaw.

He affirmed that for the upcoming fiscal year, a substantial budget of Rs 2 lakh 52 thousand crores has been earmarked for the railways, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing the infrastructure.

The release of the postal stamp symbolizes the enduring legacy and contributions of the All India Railwaymen's Federation to India's railway industry.

It serves as a testament to the federation's century-long journey of advocating for the rights and welfare of railway employees across the nation.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, representatives from the railway fraternity, and members of the AIRF, who expressed their gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon the federation's historic milestone. (ANI)

