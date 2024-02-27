Florida, February 27: An Uber driver allegedly tricked a woman into thinking he was her ride before dropping her off at a motel, where she "woke up naked" and lost all memory of how she got there. According to a story in the New York Post, an inquiry is in progress to see whether the same driver has abused other female victims. The incident reportedly took place in Florida, United States. The victim and her two male friends were visiting from California. The report states that they left their Miami Beach Airbnb and headed to a bar.

To go back to their Airbnb, one of them booked an Uber. A grey Honda HR-V was the description of the vehicle. US Woman, Kidnapped By Her Babysitter, Gets Reunited With Her Family After 51 Years; Pictures Leave Netizens Overwhelmed.

Police saw the girl and one of her pals in front of Miami Beach's Old City Hall on CCTV footage. According to CBS News, she was also seen in the footage getting into a grey Chevrolet Traverse and driving off while wearing dark clothes at the time. The driver, Danny Maurad-Avecillas, 49, allegedly took her to Motel 77, more than 20 minutes away, instead of her Airbnb, which is only a short distance away, according to the affidavit. He repeated, 'Get in the car, get in the car,' and that was all, leading me to assume it was my Uber. The woman said, "It looked exactly like the car that I was waiting for."

According to the affidavit, Avecillas, who is allegedly a licenced Uber driver, paid for the hourly stay and filled up his petrol tank while driving to the motel using the victim's credit card. The woman "woke up naked" a few hours later, fully forgetting how she got there and what had happened to her. The police speculated that girl may have been raped. Police Rescue a Woman Kidnapped and Chained to Floor in Louisville, Body Cam Video Goes Viral (Watch).

The victim said in court that the act injured her physically. She declared, "I'm hurt physically. Though I'm not sure what they did to me, I appear to be bruised. I may require surgery to treat the knee issues I'm experiencing right now." The Miami Police Department stated that the "investigation involves a ride-share driver using a 'silver or black SUV' who is suspected of targeting women in the evening hours, waiting for their ride-share, luring them in, intoxicating, robbing and possibly sexually assaulting them."

