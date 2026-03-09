PNN

New Delhi [India], March 9: As India enters a decisive phase where many first-generation entrepreneurs are preparing to hand over leadership to the next generation, noted succession mentor and Chartered Accountant Rakesh Sharma has released a thought-provoking new book titled "Dear Son, This Is Not Just a Business."

The book addresses a critical yet often unspoken challenge in Indian business families succession planning and leadership continuity. Drawing from over 27 years of experience advising family enterprises, Sharma argues that while Indian family businesses have played a vital role in building the country's economic strength, many founders still hesitate to address the transition of leadership and ownership.

India's economic expansion has been significantly shaped by family-owned businesses -- from manufacturing hubs to large infrastructure groups. Yet, while growth, valuation and expansion often dominate conversations, structured succession planning remains largely overlooked.

In his book, Sharma explores how the absence of clear succession frameworks has led to prolonged disputes, stalled strategic decisions, and fractured relationships within business families. Through real-life insights and anonymised case examples, he highlights how even large and sophisticated enterprises can face instability when leadership transitions are left undefined.

Unlike conventional estate planning literature, "Dear Son, This Is Not Just a Business" emphasizes that succession is not merely about legal documentation such as wills, trusts or shareholder agreements. According to Sharma, open family dialogue and alignment must precede legal structures to ensure stability across generations.

Rakesh Sharma, Author and Family Business Succession Mentor, said: "If you do not design your transition, circumstances will. Succession planning is not about stepping back -- it is about ensuring that the enterprise you built continues with clarity, unity and purpose across generations."

The book is written as a reflective message to the next generation but also serves as a practical guide for founders who want to secure their legacy while maintaining family harmony and business stability.

As India's business ecosystem evolves and companies increasingly seek institutional investors and global partnerships, governance and transparency around leadership transition are becoming more important than ever. Sharma argues that well-designed succession planning strengthens credibility, protects relationships and ensures long-term continuity.

With India entering what many experts describe as the largest generational transition phase in its entrepreneurial history, the book aims to encourage founders to initiate meaningful conversations about leadership, ownership and governance while their businesses remain strong.

Through a mix of case analysis and strategic insights, "Dear Son, This Is Not Just a Business" calls upon Indian business families to view succession not as a sensitive topic to avoid, but as a strategic responsibility that safeguards both legacy and enterprise continuity.

About Rakesh Sharma

Rakesh Sharma, FCA, is widely recognised as India's leading succession mentor for business families. With over 27 years of experience advising family-owned enterprises, he works closely with founders and next-generation leaders to design structured succession frameworks that preserve both family harmony and business continuity.

