Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) (BSE: 349309, NSE: RAMASTEEL), a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry, today announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company registered a sales volume of 35,872 tons in Q4FY22 compared to 23,962 tons in Q4FY21 and 24,373 tons in Q3FY22.

With respect to value-added products, growth in Q4FY22 Sales Volume of 8097 tons vs 5327 tons in Q4 FY21 (+52 per cent YoY). This highlights RSTL's strength in maintaining its dominant leadership in the structural steel tube market. RSTL's strategy is to constantly de-commoditize its product portfolio in coming years. We are encouraged to see strong sales growth in value-added products segments which should drive the company's margins going forward.

Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis.

RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, IS:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I. Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes. RSTL has 20 per cent exports rate, with a global presence in more than 16 Countries. RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets. RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment. RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India.

