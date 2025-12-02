PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited (NSE: RATNAVEER | BSE: 543978 | Bloomberg: RATNAVEE IN) today announced the launch of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Key Terms of the Issue

* Issuer: RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited

* ISIN: INE05CZ01011

* Issue Type: QIP (100 % Primary)

* Shares Offered: Equity shares of face value INR 10 each

* Indicative Issue Size: Up to INR 2,110 million ([?] US$ 23.51 million) - comprising a Base Deal of up to INR 1,500 million ([?] US$ 16.71 million) and a Green-shoe option of up to an additional INR 610 million ([?] US$ 6.80 million)

* Exchange Rate: US $1 = INR 89.7436 (RBI, December 1, 2025)

* Last Closing Price: INR 158.30 per share on NSE (December 1, 2025)

* SEBI Floor Price: INR 152.46 per share

* Indicative Issue Price: INR 145.00 per share (Cut-Off Price) - representing an 8.40 % discount to the closing price and a 4.89 % discount to the floor price

Use of Proceeds

1. Funding the Company's working-capital requirements.

2. General corporate purposes.

Lock-Up - 90 days, subject to certain exceptions as outlined in the Placement Document.

Lead Manager: Systematix Corporate Services Limited

Exchange Venues: BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Indicative Timeline

* Book Opening / Receipt of Expression of Interest (EOI): Monday, December 1, 2025

* Close of EOI Receipt: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (09:00 IST)

* Application Forms & Pay-In: Thursday, December 4, 2025 (14:00 IST)

* Pricing / Issuance of CANs: On or around Thursday, December 4, 2025

* Credit of Shares (Settlement Date): On or around Monday, December 8, 2025

* Listing & Trading Commences: On or before Wednesday, December 10, 2025

The above timelines are indicative and may be subject to early closure of the transaction. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of any bid from any investor.

About RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited is a leading provider of precision-engineered components for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on quality and innovation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

