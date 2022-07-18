New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/PNN): Leading Manufacturers of planters, Garden's Need has endorsed Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon as a brand endorser. The firm manufactures various types of planters, like indoor, outdoor, hanging, plastic, fiber, marble, metal, wooden, and clay. As they believe in keeping close to nature, they have endorsed Raveena Tandon as part of their firm. The actress who believes in 'Nature is Love' has happily associated with the firm as being close to nature gives her immense pleasure and positive vibes.

Awarded for bringing 'Green Revolution' by Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, Garden's Need as they want the planet to transform its usable spaces into gardens. They believe it benefits the ecosystem while empowering its inhabitants to live with dignity. For over 20 years, they have been running one of the most successful planter & gardening businesses across India and Abroad. They envision their products being present in every garden in the world, resulting in a beneficial shift in the environment and in people's lives.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband to Death After He Denies Her Permission to Wear Jeans in Jamtara.

Sharing excitement about the endorsement, the CEO of Garden's Need, Gautam Malhotra, shared, "It is a very joyous moment for our firm to endorse Raveena Tandon into our business. Over the years, we have been in this field of manufacturing planters and garden allied products. With Raveena Tandon joining us, it will greatly impact our customers, and this would help people to gain trust within them. Raveena Ji being keen on nature, was like a lucky charm. She loved our products, and I hope this endorsement will benefit our firm. We truly believe that nature is the most precious thing to keep oneself healthy. And thus, we want that every house should have more and more gardens and planters to keep the environment fresher and cleaner."

For all garden lovers, Garden's Need offers quality products at an affordable price. In addition, their products are quality tested and have clear international testing standards. One can even purchase from their new collections every week, and the best thing to create a sustainable environment is to manufacture products in such a way that they can be recycled. To make one's garden more beautiful, they have Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP), Rotation Moulding, Wooden planters, Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding, Metal planters, and Clay Pots. With 550+ planters, Gardens need to ensure that each product manufactured is not harmful through their thorough R&D. So, If you are among those who would love to have a beautiful green space, then Garden's Need is the right place for you.

Also Read | Most Expensive Premier League Transfers: From Darwin Nunez To Erling Haaland, Top Signings of Summer 2022 So Far.

For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Or3Oay

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)