New Delhi [India], January 25: Kabza fame R chandru's new venture RC Studios, a renowned banner in the Kannada film industry announced multiple projects yesterday in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

RC Studios is associated with Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company, Singapore and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda for these prestigious pan india projects.

The titles of the projects announced are "Father", "POK", "SRI RAMABANA CHARITA", "Dog", and "Kabza 2".

Actors Upendra and kiccha Sudeep were present at the event for announcing these projects.

R Chandru will direct two of the five films he has announced, including Kabzaa 2: War Begins, and will serve as producer on the other three.

