New Delhi, January 25: Battlegrounds Mobile India players have been waiting for the BGMI 3.0 Update, and it is finally here! The new 3.0 Update has a "Shadow" themed mode and new features. BGMI 3.0 Update is introduced by the publisher of the game Krafton on Android and iOS devices in their respective app stores.

The new update reportedly includes the "Shadow Force Theme Mode" with a "melee weapon samurai sword" that can block bullets. Besides, it has a grappling hook and clone summoning device. As per the report by InsideSports, the grappling hook works more like a web shooter, allowing players to beat enemies. The report also mentioned that the remodelled maps provide the players with new combat experiences. iPhone 16 Pro Max Likely To Feature 'Sony IMX903 Sensor' for Better Dynamic Range, Noise Control, Low-Light Photography and More: Report.

BGMI A4 Royal Pass End Date

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced its BGMI Royal Pass for the players featuring "winter wonderland rewards" and new DBS skin on January 15, 2024. The BGMI A4 Royal Pass has two options - Standard Royal Pass and Exclusive Elite Royal Pass. Further, the new pass includes multiple benefits and features for the players.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India A4 Royal Pass gives the players benefits and rewards, including from Rank 10 all the way to Rank 100. Based on the winter-themed games, the A4 Royal pass gives the users multiple weapons and skins for vehicles. BGMI is famous for introducing features and rewards for the players from time to time; this time, the pass holds unique opportunities for the players.

BGMI A4 Royal Pass Rewards List

According to the report by Times Now News, the BGMI players have enough time to increase their rank and win exclusive rewards as the BGMI A4 Royal Pass end date is March 4, 2024. Here is the list of benefits of Royal Pass from Battlegrounds Mobile India. Samsung India Partners With Blinkit To Deliver Galaxy S24 Series Smartphones in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai in 10 Minutes Time.

Here's what you can get your hands on in the A4 Royale Pass:

RP Rank 10 - Droopy Ears Scorpion

RP Rank 20 - Neuro Dynamo Helmet

RP Rank 30 - Origami Drake MP5K

RP Rank 40 - Cryptic Hunter Set and Cover

RP Rank 50 - Panthera Prime DBS

RP Rank 60 - Panthera Prime Backpack

RP Rank 70 - Icy Reindeer

RP Rank 80 - Biowave Tracker Thompson SMG, Panthera Prime Stun Grenade, Panthera Prime Emote

RP Rank 90 - Frosty Evil M249

RP Rank 100 - Panthera Prime Set (level 1)

According to the report by Times of India, BGMI's latest 2.9 version brought many new improvements to the game, like features, themes, and more. The update brought recent changes such as permanent rewards in Erangel, the Ranveer Singh Discovery Event for rewards, the Ice and Snow Festival with themed gameplay and more. The BGMI players can level up and enjoy the rewards of the A4 Royal Pass till March 4, 2024.

