New Delhi [India], March 9: It's Time to Re-beauty, India's beauty aisle has long been driven by trend cycles, marketing claims and unattainable beauty standards set by advertising and celebrity culture. iCosmetiques enters the market with a different philosophy -- beauty grounded in science.

Launched in late 2024, iCosmetiques is built on a simple but uncompromising principle: products that are not only clean but clinically validated to perform. In a category often criticised for greenwashing and disguised claims, iCosmetiques commits to transparency -- clearly stating what its formulations contain, proving what they do, and avoiding ambiguous marketing language.

Rather than refreshing the status quo, the brand aims to redefine it -- what it calls "It's Time to Re-beauty."

The idea behind iCosmetiques took shape over four decades of industry experience. Founder Dr. Vinod Dhanuka spent 25 years at Unilever and 18 years at Reliance Retail, working extensively in product research and development.

During this time, he observed a growing gap between what consumers increasingly expect from personal care products and what market continued to deliver -- often relying on ingredients such as sulphates, silicones, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic colours.

Drawing on his scientific background and decades of R&D experience, Dr. Dhanuka set out to create a brand built on a stricter formulation philosophy: every ingredient must justify its presence, and every claim must be supported by science.

iCosmetiques launches with two distinct product collections designed for modern skincare and haircare needs.

The Total Care Collection includes seven daily-use products one each across hair, face, and body care.

The Advance Care Serum Range introduces six targeted treatment serums formulated with Himalayan Glacial Water - selected for its exceptional purity and hydration properties - it forms the core base of the entire serum collection.

Across both collections, the formulations are 100% free from sulphates, silicones, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, and added colourants. All products are dermatologically tested and fully vegan.

Dr. Vinod Dhanuka is an R&D professional with more than 43 years of experience, that includes 25 years at Unilever and 18 years at Reliance Retail.

The launch of iCosmetiques represents the culmination of his long career in product formulation and innovation -- bringing together decades of scientific insight with a commitment to safer, more transparent personal care.

"Over the years, I realised there was a critical need to rethink how personal care products are formulated. Today's consumers clearly understand the difference between basic functionality and true efficacy. They expect brands to transparently convey a product's "mechanism of action", with credible evidence.

iCosmetiques represents my lifelong effort to bring honest, science-backed personal care to consumers without compromise." - Dr. Vinod Dhanuka, Founder, iCosmetiques

ABOUT ICOSMÉTIQUES

iCosmetiques is a premium, science-driven personal care brand founded by R&D veteran Dr. Vinod Dhanuka.

Its portfolio includes the Total Care Collection and the Advance Care Serum Range featuring formulations based on Himalayan Glacial Water. All products are free from sulphates, silicones, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, and added colourants, and are both vegan and dermatologically tested.

The brand is available online at www.icosmetiques.com and across leading digital retail platforms:

www.instagram.com/icosmetiques

https://www.amazon.in/stores/iCosmetiques/page/9895B831-6EF7-4897-BC81-D65447E42CB2

Media Contact:

Dr Vinod Dhanuka, Founder

hello@icosmetiques.com

