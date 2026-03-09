New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday visited Iran's Embassy to express condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel attack and raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, who are currently stranded in different parts of Iran amid the escalating conflict and continuing airstrikes.

During the visit, Nasir Khuehami met Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, and the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, and conveyed solidarity and sympathies on behalf of the Association.

On the occasion, Khuehami raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, who are currently stranded in different parts of Iran amid the escalating conflict and continuing airstrikes.

He informed the Ambassador that the Association has been receiving numerous distress calls and messages from students and worried parents whose children are studying in cities such as Qom, Urmia, Arak, and other parts of Iran. Khuehami said the students are extremely anxious and frightened due to reports of explosions, airstrikes, and the rapidly evolving security situation across several regions.

Khuehami urged them to extend all possible support to ensure the safety, protection, and relocation of Indian students to secure locations until arrangements for their evacuation are made. He emphasised the urgent need for coordinated efforts between the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Iranian authorities to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indian students at the earliest.

During the interaction, Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, informed Khuehami that efforts are underway to relocate foreign students from vulnerable areas to safer locations, including Qom. He said that they are in touch with the concerned ministries in Iran as well as the Indian Embassy in Tehran regarding the situation.

He further stated that around 500 students have already been relocated so far, a majority of whom belong to Kashmir, in view of the prevailing security conditions.

Khuehami further conveyed to the Ambassador and the Representative that there is widespread panic among students, particularly in Qom and Urmia, due to continuous airstrikes and explosions in nearby areas. He urged them to facilitate necessary permissions and take up the matter with the Iranian Government and the Indian Embassy in Tehran to explore the possibility of evacuating Indian students at the earliest, so that their families back home can find relief amid the growing uncertainty.

The Iranian Ambassador assured that the safety and security of Indian students remains a priority for the Iranian authorities. He stated that the matter would be taken up again with the government in Iran to explore possible evacuation routes via Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other border crossings, depending on the evolving situation, while ensuring the safety of Indian students.

Khuehami expressed hope that timely coordination between the Government of India and the Iranian authorities would ensure the safe relocation and evacuation of students, bringing relief to thousands of anxious families across the country. (ANI)

