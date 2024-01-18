New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Realty firm Aurum Proptech reported a 49 per cent rise in consolidated revenue from operations during the October-December quarter at Rs 57.31 crore. In the same quarter of 2022, the revenue from operations was Rs 38.56 crores.

The company's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, were approved by the Board of Directors on Thursday.

On a quarterly basis, the revenue from operations in the October-December quarter stood at Rs 57.31 crores, as compared to Rs 52.77 crores in the July-September quarter, thereby registering a 9 per cent growth, earnings data showed.

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of consistent performance across revenue, profitability, user growth and tech innovation," said Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech, as per a company's statement.

"Our EBIDTA improved substantially, and we closed Q3 with positive EBIDTA, defying the trend of surmounting losses in tech businesses."

Further, Shetye said the company was confidently moving forward, committed to making real estate consumers and enterprises future-ready through its integrated proptech ecosystem, leveraging technology, data, capital and services.

Aurum PropTech Limited is a company listed with BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

So far in 2024, the company's shares rose around 40 per cent. On Thursday, it closed over 7 per cent high at Rs 177.60. (ANI)

