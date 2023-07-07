BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: Reckitt, world's leading consumer health and hygiene company, launches phase 2 of 'Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero', with the aim to save 100,000 lives. This one-of-a-kind program has been working towards achieving Net Zero Diarrhoeal preventable deaths among under-5 children in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the WHO 7-point plan, the program focuses on raising community awareness and education on prevention, promotion and treatment of diarrhoea in the 25 districts of the state.

6,000 lifesaving Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero kits, comprising of sanitizers, zinc, ORS and educational material, have been distributed so far to patients under-5 years in Uttar Pradesh to promote healthy hygiene practices, such as hand washing and safe sanitation, along with use of ORS and Zinc and importance of vaccinations for viruses like rotavirus. Culturally adaptable educational music tracks and 'nukkad nataks' in local language have also been developed and showcased on-ground to increase access to diarrhoea management knowledge in remote and underserved areas.

In its second year, the program adds districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Sidharth Nagar, Ayodhya, Ambedakar Nagar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, working on ground with communities. Aligned to the government's Intensive Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDFC) program and 'Dastak' campaign, Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero enhances the capacity of caregivers to provide effective prevention, treatment, and management of diarrhoea. The program will train 10,000 additional Gulabi didis to fight against maternal and infant mortality in its second phase. The mission is to address delays in timely identification, treatment, and referral of diarrhoea cases through a model that combines digital, on-ground and blended interventions.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia said, "Uttar Pradesh's consistent commitment to strengthen its economy by boosting its healthcare inspires us to accomplish more in the state every day. Reckitt has worked with students, teachers, parents, and communities to improve their overall health and well-being over the last eight years, impacting the lives of nearly ten million children. The success of the Diarrhoea Net Zero program in 13 districts has encouraged us to extend our resources and we are thrilled to take the program to 25 districts of the state, ensuring zero diarrhoeal deaths among children under the age of five. With support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, we will gain momentum and work diligently to create a healthier and brighter future for the children." Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, said, "Reckitt has been a long-term partner for the state of Uttar Pradesh, championing hygiene, health, and sanitation. Aligned to the government's Intensive Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDFC) program and 'Dastak' campaign, we are consistently engaging with the most remote communities on-ground through art, culture and various educational activities. With the expansion of 'Diarrhoea Net Zero', we will empower communities with knowledge and resources to effectively combat everyday challenges that can become long-term health concerns for vulnerable children. We are committed to innovate and implement effective solutions to push towards achieving a net zero future for Diarrhoea."

Continued persistence of the disease has implications on the overall growth and well-being of children, hence, need for a program like 'Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero' that becomes a demonstrable model for the state and country is crucial to reduce diarrhoeal deaths in under-5 children. Since its inception, 'Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero' has focussed on caregivers, with commitment to promoting the WHO 7-point plan for effective diarrhoea management in the communities where it's needed most. In the past year, 10,000 gulabi didis have been trained and equipped with the right knowledge and tools for effective diarrhoea management. Nutritional rehabilitation centres for children at district hospitals' pediatric wards, community health centers, primary health centers, sub-centers and nand ghars have also been organized to ensure regular health checkups and follow ups on treatment programs. To keep a check on the quality of water 12,000 households have received water testing kits and 1,18,545 received household visits by healthcare workers to ensure WHO 7 points plan is followed and implemented.

