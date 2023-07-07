Mumbai, July 7: The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is now avaialble in India. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8050 chipset, Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology, 108MP ultra-wide autofocus camera, and VC liquid cooling technology. Additional highlights include an in-display fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, and USB Type-C audio. It comes in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options. Honor X50 Announced With 1.5K 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Specifications

The new handset is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 32MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture) with dual LED flash.

On the back, the dual-SIM smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera (RGBW sensor, 6P+1G lens, PDAF, f/1.77 aperture), a 108MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, PDAF, macro), and a 2MP portrait sensor (f/2.4, laser autofocus), and Octa ring flash.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G runs Android 13-based HiOS 13. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Price

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is available in India at a special introductory price of Rs 29,999. Sales will start next week during the Amazon Prime Day Kickstarter sale.

