New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian automobile industry reported mixed results for April 2025, with record-breaking sales in the passenger vehicle segment, offset by a sharp decline in two-wheeler sales.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total production across all vehicle categories--including passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles--stood at 2,318,882 units for the month.

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles reached 3,48,847 units, marking a 3.9 per cent growth compared to April 2024. This figure represents the highest-ever sales recorded in the month of April for the segment.

Notably, this data includes Tata Motors but excludes figures from luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and Volvo.

Commenting on April-2025 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of 2nd stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for Two and Three Wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month."

Sales of three-wheelers stood at 49,441 units, showing a marginal decline of 0.7 per cent year-on-year. The passenger carrier segment slightly grew by 2.0 per cent to 40,167 units, while goods carriers slipped 7.7 per cent to 8,135 units.

Electric sub-segments like E-Rickshaws and E-Carts reported mixed results, with E-Rickshaw sales falling sharply by 36.5 per cent, while E-Carts registered a healthy growth of 16.6 per cent.

In a notable downturn, two-wheeler sales dropped 16.7 per cent to 1,458,784 units, from 1,751,393 units in April 2024. This includes- scooters with 5,48,370 units (-5.7 per cent), motorcycles with 8,71,666 units (-22.7 per cent), mopeds with 38,748 units (-7.6 per cent).

SIAM attributed the decline to a high base effect from April last year and expressed optimism about a potential recovery in the coming months.

The quadricycle segment reported a sharp fall, with sales of just 3 units compared to 19 in the same month last year. (ANI)

