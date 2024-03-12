NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 12: Reflex Gurgaon, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at making a meaningful difference in the community. Reflex will be offering freshly prepared, nourishing meals to the underprivileged, as part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility.

Also Read | Tejas Crashes in Jaisalmer in First Incident Involving Indigenous LCA, No Casualties.

At the heart of this endeavor lies Reflex's deeply held belief in the transformative power of sharing food alongside beverages. By embracing values of love, compassion, and steadfast support, Reflex strives to cultivate an inclusive and compassionate society, one meal at a time.

Every Tuesday and Saturday, Reflex extends a heartfelt invitation to members of the community to join in this noble cause. Through this initiative, Reflex aims not only to provide nourishment to those in need but also to foster a sense of dignity and belonging within the community.

Also Read | Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Design of New Ducati Motorcycles.

Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Gurgaon, said " As a cornerstone of our values, we believe in the importance of giving back to the community. We are thrilled to launch our food drive initiative at Reflex Gurgaon. We are excited to embark on this journey towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate society. We firmly believe that every individual deserves access to nutritious meals and a sense of belonging. Through this initiative, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference."

To join Reflex's food drive and be a catalyst for change in the community, individuals are invited to visit https://www.reflexbrewery.com/food-drive . Reflex welcomes participation from all who wish to contribute to this noble cause. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, every act of kindness helps make a difference.

Join Reflex Gurgaon in spreading love, compassion, and hope to those in need.

Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30 foot high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. This place is known for its signature cocktails and world class drinks in five different styles, from its very own brewery.

Reflex Gurgaon also offers exceptional gourmet cuisine and lively entertainment to its guests. Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed wednesday evening at Reflex Gurgaon for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families. One can cherish these moments at Reflex Gurgaon while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)