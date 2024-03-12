New Delhi, March 12: Italian motorcycle manufacturing company Ducati has launched its new MY23 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Range in India. The latest bikes include Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4. The Streetfighter V4 range from Ducati has been one of the most popular in the market since its introduction in 2020. The company announced the launch of its new model, Ducati Streetfighter V4 2023, which reportedly pushes the company's "Fight Formula" even further.

Ducati has launched its new Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S in the Indian market with minor changes. The bike includes a notable LED headlight, a muscular fuel tank and a new exhaust muffler. The design of these new V4 and V4 S models remain identical to the series; however, the company claimed that the latest models have a larger 17-litre fuel tank capacity. Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is launched in India in Grey Nero and Ducati Red. The other model, Ducati Streetfight V, only comes in Ducati Red colour. KTM RC 2024 and KTM Adventure 2024 New Models Launched With Fresh Colour Options; Check New Shades and Other Details.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S Launched in India:

Lights off, cameras, action! The all-new #StreetfighterV4S takes to the track and pushes forward a new era of the #FightFormula to the world. Available in two signature colour options: Ducati Red and Grey Nero. See more – https://t.co/Ak8mnVKNyW#Streetfighter #PushForward pic.twitter.com/AHCN5JgAcL — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) March 12, 2024

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications, Features and Price

Ducati Streetfighter V4 has a 1,103cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum of 208hp power at 13,000rpm and offers a maximum of 123Nm torque at 9,500rpm. The company has kept the weight of Streetfighter V4 at 195 kg. The bike provides a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO. The Ducati Streetfighter motorcycle boasts an aluminium alloy frame on the front. The bike has 2 x 330mm semi-floating disc brakes on the front and 245mm on the rear.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 variant comes with a 1,488mm wheelbase, 845mm seat height and 16-litre fuel tank capacity. For safety, the Streetfighter V4 offers Riding modes, Power modes, Concerning ABS, DTC (Ducati Traction Control), DSC (Ducati Slide Control), and EBC (Engine Brake Control among other features like a 5-inch TFT colour display. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 price in India is set at Rs 24,62,400. Bajaj Auto Likely To Launch World’s First CNG Bikes Soon, Trademarks Three New Names for Its Upcoming Segment: Report.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications, Features and Price

Ducati Streetfighter V4S packs the same 1,103cc liquid-cooled engine capable of generating 208hp maximum power at 13,000rpm and 123Nm peak torque at 9,500rpm. The V4 S comes with the same six-speed gearbox that offers DQS. The Streetfighter has 2 x 330mm semi-floating front brakes and 245mm disc brakes on the rear. It provides the same 5-inch TFT Colour display. It has the same wheelbase and seat height. The bike has the similar other specifications of the V4 model . As per the report by Auto Economic Times, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is launched at Rs 27,80,000 for the Ducati Red colour and Rs 28,00,000 for the Grey Nero colour. These are ex-showroom prices. The bikes will be available across all the Ducati dealerships from March 12, 2024.

