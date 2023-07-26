SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 26: Réia Diamonds, a celebrated brand that specialises in lab-grown diamond jewellery, recently inaugurated its flagship store in Jayanagar on the 2nd of July, 2023. The new store launch marked a significant step for Réia Diamonds as it seeks to bring its exquisite collections of diamond jewellery to the jewellery lovers of Jayanagar and beyond. With an unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and unique designs, Réia Diamonds has swiftly earned a reputation as a trusted and sought-after brand in the market.

Also Read | Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Broke Down in Tears After His Ed-Tech Startup Hit With Financial Crisis: Report.

Réia Diamonds offers an extensive array of breathtaking collections of lab-grown diamond pieces, crafted by skilled artisans and karigars. Located in the heart of Jayanagar, the new store boasts a splendid display of exquisite diamond jewellery, ranging from engagement rings and wedding collections to elegant earrings, pendants, bracelets, and more for every occasion. Each piece of jewellery in the collection is meticulously crafted with lab-grown diamonds, which possess the same elegance and clarity as natural diamonds and are responsibly created in a controlled laboratory environment.

In addition to the stunning ready-to-wear jewellery collection, Réia Diamonds takes great pride in offering customization services that allow customers to transform their vision into reality. The brand’s team of skilled artisans and designers work closely with customers to create bespoke pieces that are unique to the individuals who wear them, making Réia Diamond the ultimate destination for those seeking elegance and exclusivity.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Gratitude to Sajid Nadidadwala for Giving Her the Opportunity in Bawaal.

What sets Réia Diamonds apart is the brand’s focus on personalized service. Whether it is selecting the perfect piece for a special occasion or crafting a custom-made design that reflects one’s individual preference, the team at Réia Diamonds is dedicated to ensuring every customer’s desires are fulfilled.

Sharing his excitement about the new store and the diverse collection it offers, Prapanjj Kota, Founder and CEO of Réia Diamonds said, "We are thrilled to open our doors in Jayanagar and share our passion for lab-grown diamond jewellery with this vibrant community. Our collections are a celebration of art, inspiration, and the boundless beauty of nature. Each design tells a unique story, offering our customers an opportunity to cherish their precious moments with exquisite jewellery that reflects their distinct style and personality."

He further added, "Our mission has always been to provide our customers with exquisite, diamond jewellery that exudes both luxury and compassion. With the opening of this store, we aim to offer an unforgettable and personalized shopping experience, where every individual can find a piece of jewellery that resonates with their unique personality and style."

Jacob Mathew possesses extensive experience in his role as the Co-founder and COO. His keen eye for detail and infectious work ethic play a vital role in the organisation of Réia. His fervent enthusiasm for operational management is evident, and his sharp focus on process optimisation drives efficiency and propels growth at Réia. Along with his strengths as a chartered accountant, his expertise in finance and risk management is a valuable asset to the company.

As the Co-founder and CMO of Réia Diamonds, Ashwanth Ramesh brings a wealth of creative and marketing experience to his role. Being an avid storyteller, he takes great pride in capturing stories in their most raw and beautiful form. The essence of the Réia Diamonds collection lies in its devotion to drawing inspiration from various elements and eras. The brand's emphasis on storytelling in its communication reflects how it executed its vision.

The "Aurora" collection captures the ethereal beauty of the northern lights, mesmerizing admirers with its enchanting play of colors and brilliance. Drawing inspiration from the knots and bonds that shape our lives, the "Woven" collection symbolizes strength and unity, weaving sentiments into every piece.

"Eternal" embraces the timeless symbolism of circles, signifying infinite love and continuity, making it a perfect choice for unforgettable milestones. "Radiance" finds its muse in the elegant chandeliers, infusing grace and grandeur into each design, reminiscent of glittering soirées and elegant affairs.

For lovers of opulence and sophistication, the "Victorian" collection transports wearers to a bygone era of glamour, reflecting the ornate beauty of the Victorian era. On the other hand, "Timeless" offers a selection of classic designs infused with a contemporary touch, catering to those seeking timeless elegance with a modern twist.

Finally, the "Facets" collection draws inspiration from Réia Diamonds’ beautiful logo, symbolizing the multifaceted beauty of women. Each piece in this collection celebrates the individuality and resilience of every woman, making it a truly special and meaningful choice.

With such a diverse array of collections, Réia Diamonds truly has something to offer for every customer, making it the perfect destination for those seeking jewellery that resonates with their unique preferences and individuality. With its recently launched store at Jayanagar, the brand welcomes all jewellery enthusiasts to discover the allure of lab-grown diamonds.

Réia Diamonds ' expansion into Jayanagar signifies a new era of accessible luxury and ethical choices in the world of jewellery. With the inherent beauty and sustainability of lab-grown diamonds, customers can cherish their precious jewels while contributing to the future of diamond jewellery. For more information, please visit Réia (@reiadiamonds) • Instagram

Reia's first flagship store in Jayanagar 4th Block is backed by a group of pioneering investors, who are eager to lead the new era of diamond jewellery with lab-grown diamonds. Senthil Kota and Kavitha Senthil come with impressive backgrounds spanning over 30 years in the jewellery industry. They have established themselves as prominent retailers under the esteemed "Kota" brand, serving customers for nearly a century. Naman Shetty and Namith Shetty bring a unique blend of marketing expertise and an impressive financial background to the team. Abhishek Patre and his sister Amrutha Patre have made a name for themselves in the F&B space and share a profound passion for diamond jewellery. Together, Reia's pioneering investors form a remarkable team with the perfect mix of experience, product knowledge, and a deep enthusiasm for diamonds.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)