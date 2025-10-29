Reliance Brands to bring MAX&Co. to India, Italian fashion brand set for Mumbai debut in early 2026 (Image: Reliance Brands)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has entered into a long-term master franchise agreement to bring MAX&Co., a contemporary Italian fashion brand, to India.

MAX&Co. is a part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, one of the largest fashion houses and the first Italian clothing company.

Also Read | What Is CNAP Feature? How Will It Work? Know About TRAI's New Initiative To Display Verified Caller Names Across Indian Mobile Networks.

Through this strategic partnership, RBL said it will introduce MAX&Co.'s well-designed, quality-driven contemporary pieces and a fluid, mix-and-match approach to Indian consumers, further expanding its appeal to a new generation of fashion-forward women.

The first MAX&Co. store is slated to open in Mumbai in early 2026, followed by a national roll-out in key metropolitan cities, a joint statement noted.

Also Read | 'Sorry Sir, Will Work...': Harshvardhan Rane Apologises to Netizen Who Slammed Him for Comparing 'Sh*thole' 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' With Ahaan Panday's Hit Romance Film 'Saiyaara'.

"The store will showcase the full offering from the brand, including apparel, accessories and their seasonal '&Co.llaboration' capsules that represent its bolder non-conforming attitude and directional aesthetic mood," the joint statement added.

"MAX&Co. embodies a bold, modern expression of femininity - dynamic, joyful, and unapologetically individual - a spirit that deeply resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women," said Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

"Its distinctive fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will have significant appeal for the Indian woman. Through our partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group, we are proud to bring this iconic global brand to India and shape a new chapter in contemporary women's fashion," Isha Ambani added.

"We are pleased to join forces with Reliance Brands, whose strong experience in building and nurturing global premium brands makes them an ideal match for MAX&Co. in the region," said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, MAX&Co. Brand Divisional Director and Max Mara Fashion Group Board Member.

"India represents a vibrant and forward-thinking market, one that shares our passion for creativity, style, and self-expression. Our future mission is to inspire a new community of women who live with confidence, curiosity, and a cool, modern attitude."

Under the motto 'Together, we inspire and ignite the creative spark in everyone', MAX&Co. is positioned as a brand with a 'style-over-trends' mantra at its core, for women who seek originality with a rebellious streak running.

As Indian consumers increasingly gravitate toward modern luxury and globally relevant fashion, MAX&Co. is uniquely poised to become a defining voice in the next chapter of culturally relevant womenswear in India.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury-to-premium spectrum.

Its portfolio today includes some of the world's most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Maje, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna, and more.

RBL currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops. In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, now operating across 13 countries.

Founded in 1986, MAX&Co. is part of Max Mara Fashion Group and is distributed online and in over 400 stores worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)