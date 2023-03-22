Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Wednesday announced the expansion of its FMCG portfolio with the launch of its range of home and personal care products.

The products include Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars. It will launch a highly effective range of toilet and floor cleaners under the HomeGuard brand along with laundry detergent (bar, liquid and powder) under the brand Enzo Smartwash.

Also Read | The Race to Digitize Global Trade Has a Problem: Nobody Wants to Go First – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

"Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping "Real India" consumer problems at their core," a spokesperson for Reliance Consumer Products Limited said in a release.

The expansion, which comes close on the heels of its relaunch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, reaffirms and further supports the company's aim to provide Indian consumers with high-quality FMCG products at affordable prices.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Loses Top Position to Josh Hazlewood in ODI Bowlers’ Standings, Kane Williamson Rises to No.2 in Tests.

"The products will be now available across channels to enable all retailers including kirana stores to offer a wide assortment of daily-need products to Indian consumers," the release said.

"Consumers, for instance, can upgrade to a refreshing bathing experience at an affordable price with Glimmer, Get Real and Puric soaps that are in Grade-1 soap category with mandatory 76 per cent total fatty matter (TFM). They come with a variety of exciting fragrances. Glimmer includes Rose, Jasmine, Lavender, and Floral Burst variants. Get Real has Sandalwood, Neem and Mixed Herbs, while Puric has Active Power and Turmeric Aloe," it stated.

The firm plans to "aggressively scale up" these launches through omni-channel distribution across India in the coming months to further strengthen its versatile FMCG portfolio that comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited operates an integrated omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

It reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore (USD 26.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 7,055 crore (USD 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)