Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has taken a significant step toward becoming a 'total beverage and consumer products company' with the launch of RasKik Gluco Energy, a rehydrating and energy-boosting drink.

According to Reliance, designed for the hardworking Indian consumer, the beverage is packed with electrolytes, glucose, and real lemon juice, priced affordably at Rs 10 per single-serve SKU.

The introduction of RasKik Gluco Energy marks RCPL's entry into the rehydration segment, redefining how India stays refreshed and energized.

As part of its broader vision, RCPL is positioning RasKik as a master brand for juices and functional beverages, addressing diverse consumer needs with global standards and local insights.

RasKik Gluco Energy is crafted to cater to the active lifestyles of Indian consumers, providing a ready-to-drink solution for hydration and revitalization.

The product combines the traditional goodness of homemade rehydration remedies with modern convenience, hygiene, and quality.

Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, RCPL, said, "As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands and RasKik Gluco Energy brings back the same goodness of traditional re-hydration that our mothers have been providing since our childhood, whether it was during or after games or as a carry on to beat the heat."

He added, "RasKik Gluco Energy is not just a drink, it is more than just hydration - it's about revitalizing and energizing the Indian consumer to take on the challenges of the day combined with hygiene, quality and the convenience of a ready-to-drink offerings in line with the needs of the Indian consumer."

RCPL envisions RasKik as a versatile brand encompassing a wide array of fruit-based drinks, juices, and functional beverages.

The brand currently offers popular variants such as Mango, Apple, Mixed Fruit, Coconut Water, and Nimbu Pani, with plans to introduce more products inspired by regional Indian fruit varieties and tastes.

Perfect for gym-goers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a quick energy boost, RasKik Gluco Energy delivers hydration combined with the goodness of electrolytes, glucose, and a refreshing burst of real lemon juice. (ANI)

