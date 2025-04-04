VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: Artist Shashikant Dhotre, celebrated for his mesmerizing and lifelike paintings that have captivated art enthusiasts worldwide, is now poised to make a remarkable foray into the Marathi cinema. His directorial debut, Sajana, promises to translate his artistic vision onto the silver screen, offering audiences a cinematic experience as enchanting as his multiple canvas.

Also Read | Sagar Karande Instagram Scam: Marathi Actor Duped of INR 61 Lakh After 'Liking' Posts on Social Media for INR 150 Each! Here's What Happened.

The unveiling of Sajana's poster and teaser has set the stage for a film that mirrors Dhotre's signature aesthetic. The poster, crafted by his close friend and internationally acclaimed artist Pramod Kurlekar, portrays two lovers adrift on water, lost in their own world - a tableau reminiscent of a classic painting. This imagery seamlessly extends into the teaser, where the couple's romantic exchanges are depicted with a painterly finesse, each frame meticulously composed to evoke the depth and emotion characteristic of Dhotre's artwork.

Romantic narratives have resonated with audiences, transcending age and time. Sajana aspires to join this esteemed lineage by delving into the nuances of love and companionship. Set against the rustic charm of rural Maharashtra, the film not only captures the scenic beauty of village life but also explores the complexities of relationships, promising a story that is both heartwarming and thought-provoking.

Also Read | On Which Channel ISSF World Cup Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Shooting WC Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of First Leg in Buenos Aires.

While the film introduces a fresh young lead pair, their identities remain shrouded in mystery, adding an element of intrigue. Complementing the visual splendor is the film's music, composed by Omkarswaroop and brought to life by the soulful voice of Sonu Nigam. This harmonious blend of captivating visuals and melodious tunes is poised to create an immersive cinematic experience

Sajana is slated for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025, inviting audiences to witness the confluence of art and cinema. As Shashikant Dhotre embarks on this new creative journey, his transition from canvas to camera is anticipated to offer a film that is not only a visual delight but also a testament to the timeless nature of love.

Prepare to be captivated as Sajana brings to life a story where art and emotion intertwine, promising a cinematic masterpiece that reflects the depth and beauty of Dhotre's artistic vision.

Teaser link - https://youtu.be/kdIlmKHHbwg?si=RkftvSl7GeBQd5xZ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)