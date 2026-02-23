PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23: Resonance Institutions Hyderabad successfully conducted the MegaResoFAST (Resonance Future Achievers Scholarship Test) across Hyderabad on December 14, 2025. Top 100 achievers from Telangana were honoured with tablets by guests, fulfilling the commitments made by Resonance Institutions Hyderabad.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 23.

The Mega ResoFAST also provides further opportunities to these talented students. Depending on their scores and ranking in the exam, they can take up two additional qualifying exams to be eligible for up to 100% scholarship. The highlights below provide better understanding of the benefits.Highlights of the Mega ResoFAST (Resonance Future Achievers Scholarship Test):

Benefit: Scholarship waiver up to 100% | Rewards: 100 tablets

Also Read | Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: India Visibility of Lunar Eclipse, Timings, Sutak Kaal, and Impact on Holika Dahan.

Scholarships Worth ₹100 Crores: Hyderabad's largest merit-based scholarship pool for students of Grades V to X.

Top performers can secure full fee (100%) waivers on select flagship programs for the 2026-27 academic year.

100 Learning Tabs: High achievers stand a chance to win 100 tablets to support smart, digital learning.

Career Guidance: Mentorship | Free online programs

Career experts identify the student's strengths, gaps, and growth potential, and provide a comprehensive Performance Report.

Top Mega ResoFast achievers will get online academic support through Resonance E-learning programs.

Guests presiding over the seminar sessions presented Tablets

On the occasion of the Career Clarity Conclave & Expo 2026, Resonance Institutions proudly invited the top 100 Mega ResoFast winners, along with their parents, to be honoured on stage. The chief guests presiding over each session personally presented tablets to the winners as a mark of recognition and encouragement.

Guests who presented the tablets to the top Mega ResoFast winners:

- Ramesh Loganathan -- Dean, IIIT Hyderabad- Dr. Rama Sastry Vedula -- Dean, Core Engineering, GITAM (Deemed to be University)- Rahul Attuluri -- Co-founder & CEO, NxtWave- Dr. B. Bala Raju -- Senior Consultant (General Physician), Yashoda Hospitals- Sudhakar Rao -- Director of Branding, ICFAI- Director's Message to Mega ResoFast Achievers

Heartiest congratulations to our Top 100 Mega ResoFast winners! Your discipline, effort, and determination have brought you this proud moment, and we are truly delighted to celebrate your achievement.

At Resonance, we believe recognition should be meaningful and future-focused. As we committed, we have presented a tablet to each of the Top 100 winners--not just as a gift, but as a learning tool to support smart, digital study, better practice, and stronger performance in the days ahead.I also appreciate the parents for their constant encouragement and support. Keep learning, keep growing, and keep aiming higher--Resonance will always stand with you in your success journey.

About Resonance:

Resonance has trained over 1 million students, of whom 3.3 lakh have secured admission to IITs, NITs, premier technological universities, and top medical colleges. In 2018, Resonance expanded its footprint to Hyderabad and began operations under the leadership of Mr Narra Purnachandra Rao. Since then, Resonance Colleges Hyderabad has grown rapidly, expanding to 34 campuses across the city. Building on this strong legacy, Resonance has now also launched new Resonance Schools campuses across Hyderabad, bringing the same proven academic ecosystem to younger learners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)