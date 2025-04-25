PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 25: In a nation where discourse around education often dwells on rising tuition fees, academic rankings, and graduate unemployment, the conversation rarely bridges the gap between education and financial growth. Many people often see education and investment belonging to entirely separate worlds. Education is regarded as a noble and essential expense, while investment is often perceived as a risky and uncertain venture. Many parents, particularly across Asian communities, view education as the greatest gift they can provide for their children, often pouring their life savings into tuition fees, overseas programmes, and enrichment courses.

Yet, this spending often turns into a sunk cost or I would call it an emotional investment, rather than a strategic financial decision, especially when children's academic performance falls short of expectations leaving the parents with little to no tangible return on their investment. At the same time, there's a widespread belief that investing is inherently risky and requires significant capital to begin with. This mindset creates uncertainty and stress around financial planning, leaving many individuals and parents questioning whether they are making the right choices for their children's future and even questioning the value of their sacrifices. In some cases, this confusion leads them to fall prey to so-called education funds that promise high returns but ultimately fail to deliver, leaving families disheartened and financially strained.

But, what if there is a way to combine education and financial growth, offering both learning opportunities and steady, regulated returns?

Introducing WI Edu Sdn Bhd (WI Edu) - a revolutionary education provider offering Malaysia's First Approved Education Interest Scheme. Unlike traditional education financing models, WI Edu's WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme (WI-HIS) provides a regulator-approved model that bridges the gap between professional education and financial growth.

A Grand Beginning: The WI EDU Launch in Bangkok

On March 29, 2024, the world will witness a groundbreaking milestone as WI Edu officially launches WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme in Bangkok, the first outside its home country. The Grand Opening Ceremony, in collaboration with MyKapital and Messrs Enho Grace & Partners (EGP), will welcome 800 distinguished guests, including educators, industry leaders and other stakeholders. This historic event marks the dawn of a new era in education financing--one that seamlessly integrates professional learning with sustainable innovative financial solutions.

The launch of WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme is more than just a mere event. It is the beginning of an innovative solution designed to reshape how education is funded and accessed. With a vision that extends far beyond traditional education models, WI Edu aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that makes learning more accessible, affordable, and rewarding. By blending innovative financing solutions with quality professional education, WI Edu positions itself at the forefront of Malaysia's educational transformation, shaping a highly skilled and competitive workforce for the future.

At the Helm: Visionary Leadership

At the helm of this groundbreaking initiative is Dr Stephen Choo, the chairman of WI Edu. With a proven track record of success, including his tenure at WCEI, Elven has become a respected figure in the financial world. His deep expertise in financial literacy, coupled with his passion for empowering individuals through education, has positioned him as a leader who not only understands the complexities of financial markets but also the transformative power of education. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical practices have earned him widespread recognition, making him a true icon in the industry. Being no stranger to financial literacy and education sectors, Elven pioneered innovative strategies that embark on transformative movement that is reshaping Malaysia's education and financial landscape.

A New Era of Learning Meets Financial Empowerment

WI Edu's initiative is built on the foundation of "Profit with Purpose", a concept that bridges the gap between financial security and skill development. Traditionally, investing in education meant personal growth without tangible financial returns. However, WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme transforms this paradigm, allowing participants to gain professional qualifications while earning consistent returns on their capital.

Unlike traditional education financing models, WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme eliminates the burden of student loans and high tuition fees. By participating in WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme, individuals can accumulate redeemable credit hours, which can be used for professional courses in high-demand industries. This means that education is not just a one-time expense but an asset that grows in value over time.

Why WI Edu Stands Out

As Malaysia's first and only Education Interest Scheme provider, WI Edu is setting new benchmarks in education financing. What sets WI Edu apart is its commitment to regulatory compliance and ethical practices. Governed by the Interest Schemes Act 2016 and overseen by trusted third parties such as Messrs Enho Grace & Partners, WI Edu ensures that every aspect of its operations meets the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

Unlike typical education funds, which may operate on speculative promises, WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme is fully regulated under the Interest Schemes Act 2016. This means that the scheme is not just an internal business model but is under the strict supervision of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) or more popularly known in Bahasa Melayu, Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM). Regular disclosures and reporting to the CCM are mandatory, ensuring transparency and accountability. Adherence to the Interest Schemes Act 2016 further guarantees ethical and fair operations, providing stakeholders with confidence in the scheme's integrity and reliability.

For additional protection, Messrs Enho Grace & Partners (EGP), a reputable legal advisory firm, provides guidance and compliance support, ensuring that WI Edu's financial operations adhere to all legal and ethical standards. EGP offers expert guidance in structuring the WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme to meet CCM requirements, drafting agreements, and providing ongoing corporate advisory services. This ensures that the scheme maintains the highest standards of legal compliance while safeguarding stakeholder interests. With EGP's oversight, WI Edu not only meets regulatory expectations but also builds trust and confidence among stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and ethical practices.

Smart Interest, Smarter Education

At the heart of WI Edu's framework of the WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme, a financial-educational model offers subscriptions at RM2,000 and full capital redemption at the end of the 15-year scheme period. Returns are modest, with an estimated annualised rate of return above five percent (5%+). This reflects a strong emphasis on sustainable financial stewardship over speculative gains. At first glance, you might think it resembles another financing pitch, but WI Edu's proposition is far more compelling upon my closer examination. The raised funds are strategically ploughed back into developing high premium quality professional courses, ensuring that education remains relevant and aligned with industry demands, especially in recent trends involving high-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Marketing. Beyond returns, subscribers also benefit from redeemable credit hours, which can be used to enroll in WI Edu's specialised training programmes or professional courses.

This innovative hybrid model allows subscribers to double their benefits, earning financial returns while securing access to industry-leading education. WI Edu focuses on skill-based learning that directly enhances career opportunities, ensuring that participants not only grow their wealth but also their professional capabilities. In other words, this innovative solution creates a circular ecosystem where financing generate tangible educational advancements, thereby reinforcing the value chain for subscribers and learners alike.

To meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving industries, WI Edu offers a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge courses designed to equip learners with future-proof skills.

Key courses under WI Edu's portfolio include:

- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - Master artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and their practical applications in today's high-demand tech industry.

- Data Science & Big Data Analytics - Learn to transform complex data into actionable business insights using advanced analytical tools.

- Digital Marketing & Social Media Strategies - Develop comprehensive digital marketing skills and the latest trends to drive engagement and business growth in the online space.

- Cybersecurity & Data Protection - Understand the essentials of cybersecurity and build expertise in protecting digital assets and infrastructure in an increasingly connected world.

Moreover, WI Edu continuously updates its course offerings to ensure relevance in an ever-evolving job market. By focusing on future-proof skills, WI-HIS prepares learners for sustainable career growth.

Regulated for Security and Transparency

To ensure trust and governance, WI Edu has adopted a blockchain-enabled subscription management platform through its collaboration with MyKapital. MyKapital upholds strict reliability as it exclusively features schemes approved by CCM, ensuring that all of its offerings comply with regulatory standards and provide a robust and secure environment against fraudulent practices. This system provides real-time tracking, one-click performance reporting, and secure transactions, reinforcing WI Edu's commitment to transparency.

WI Edu's compliance with the Interest Schemes Act 2016 ensures that all operations are monitored by regulatory bodies, providing stakeholders with peace of mind. The legal advisory team at Enho Grace & Partners a fully-fledged and dynamic law firm, plays a crucial role in maintaining this compliance. Their expertise ensures that WI Edu's operations adhere to the highest ethical standards, with drafting agreements, providing ongoing corporate advisory services, and safeguarding stakeholder interests. This partnership reinforces WI Edu's commitment to transparency, accountability, and regulatory excellence, further solidifying trust in its innovative education and financial model.

Breaking Barriers in Education Financing

The introduction of WI-HIS is expected to reshape Malaysia's education landscape, offering a sustainable financing solution that benefits both learners and stakeholders. Unlike conventional student loan models, this interest scheme eliminates debt accumulation while providing participants with real financial incentives to upskill and remain competitive in the job market.

With the increasing demand for specialised education in fields like artificial intelligence, WI Edu ensures that its students are equipped with knowledge that is applicable and in-demand. The scheme also offers an alternative to student loans, which often leave graduates burdened with financial debt before they even enter the workforce.

The Future of Education is Here

With a vision to become Malaysia's leading licensed education institution, WI Edu is continuously expanding its impact by:

- Enhancing course accessibility through digital platforms and hybrid learning models, ensuring that quality education reaches even the most underserved communities.

- Developing emerging industry courses in high-demand fields equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

- Establishing state-of-the-art education facilities that meet international accreditation standards, providing students with world-class learning environments and resources.

- Strengthening regulatory compliance to ensure continued transparency and security for all stakeholders, reinforcing trust in WI Edu's innovative model.

Through its commitment to regulatory compliance, financial security, and academic excellence, WI Edu's WI-HIS stands as a revolutionary model that could redefine how education is funded, not just in Malaysia, but across the Asian region. By seamlessly integrating professional education with sustainable financial solutions, WI Edu is paving the way for a future where education is both accessible and empowering, creating a skilled and competitive workforce ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Transforming Lives, Building a Nation

WI Edu is not just transforming individual lives--it's contributing to Malaysia's economic growth by creating a skilled and competitive workforce. By equipping learners with future-proof skills in high-demand fields, WI Edu is addressing critical gaps in the job market and preparing Malaysians to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

This initiative is particularly impactful in a country like Malaysia, where the demand for specialized skills in areas like fintech, blockchain, and sustainability is growing exponentially. By aligning education with industry needs, WI Edu is not only empowering individuals but also driving national progress.

Pioneering Regional Recognition

WI Edu has been honoured and listed by ASEAN Records as "ASEAN's First Education Sector Interest Scheme Registered under Malaysia's Companies Commission (SSM)" - a distinguished recognition among the 10 ASEAN member states. This prestigious accolade, celebrated at a landmark ceremony in Bangkok, underscores WI Edu's pioneering role as the first institution to successfully integrate education with a secure, regulated investment model across Southeast Asia. The recognition highlights the institution's unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency, and regional leadership in redefining education financing throughout the ASEAN community.

A Call to Action for Learners and Stakeholders

In an era where education costs are escalating and the demand for specialised skills is at an all-time high, WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme emerges as a transformative solution. For aspiring professionals, it offers a pathway to upskill without the burden of financial strain. For stakeholders, it presents a unique opportunity to support a model that combines financial stability with meaningful educational impact. WI Edu invites individuals from all walks of life--whether you're a learner seeking to enhance your career prospects, a stakeholder looking for sustainable returns, or someone passionate about driving financial empowerment through education--to join this groundbreaking initiative.

Participating in WI Investment Hybrid Interest Scheme is more than just a financial commitment. It's a step toward a future where education is both a personal and financial asset. As WI Edu continues to expand its offerings, participants can look forward to an ever-evolving portfolio of tailored courses, cutting-edge learning opportunities, and innovative financial solutions designed to foster long-term success. By aligning education with financial growth, WI Edu is not only addressing the challenges of today but also shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for learners and stakeholders alike.

This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in education financing, where learning and financial empowerment come together to create lasting impact. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that is redefining the future of education.

For more information on WI-HIS, visit www.wi-edu.com.

