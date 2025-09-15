NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a landmark 3-year partnership with Unilever's Personal Care business, making Rexona the official global sponsor for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and for all ICC Women's Cricket events through to 2027., As excitement builds for the upcoming tournament, Rexona brought the celebrations home to India with the appearance of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy in Bengaluru.

In a moment charged with anticipation, cricketing stalwarts Mithali Raj and former wicketkeeper turned TV presenter Dinesh Karthik revealed the dazzling ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy, igniting excitement for a tournament that celebrates resilience, confidence, and the unstoppable power of women's cricket- an inspiration to dream bigger, break barriers, and change the world.

The afternoon also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the growing landscape of women's cricket in India with Mithali Raj, Dinesh Karthik, and Vipul Mathur, Executive Director, Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited moderated by the effervescent Mayanti Langer. The conversation explored how women's cricket has become a catalyst for aspiration and Rexona 's efforts in building the sport in a big way in the country.

The event also marked the launch of Rexona's Limited-Edition Glass roll-on portfolio, exclusively curated to commemorate the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil. The innovation reflects the brand's promise of non-stop sweat and odor protection, powered by trending fragrances. Available in 3 different variants - Matcha and Vanilla, Sandalwood and Jojoba Oil, Lotus flower and Shea butter, the portfolio promises to deliver an elevated consumer experience.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Vipul Mathur, Executive Director & Head of Personal Care at Hindustan Unilever said, "Our partnership with ICC Women's Cricket is a powerful platform to encourage millions of young women to participate in sport, break barriers and pursue their potential At Rexona, our mission is to enable women to move more by delivering superior sweat and odor protection, giving her the confidence to go all in."

The unveiling in Bangalore captured the passion of a nation that lives and breathes cricket, while shining a spotlight on the bright future of the women's game. Through its association with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Rexona extends this purpose to the pitch--supporting athletes and fans alike, and ensuring every stride, sprint, and swing is fueled by confidence.

Rexona, the world's No.1 antiperspirant brand, has been trusted by millions for unstoppable protection against sweat and odor. With innovative formulations crafted for dynamic lifestyles, Rexona empowers people everywhere to move with confidence.

