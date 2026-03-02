Mumbai, March 2: The Shillong Teer lottery, Meghalaya's unique archery-based gambling tradition, continues to be a central pillar of the state's local economy and culture. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game is legal, regulated, and draws thousands of participants who bet on the outcome of traditional archery rounds held at the Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Results of today, March 02, will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Scroll below to find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Satureday, with Sunday observed as a holiday. A total of eight Teer games are played and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Lottery players who placed bets in today's Shillong Teer draw are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their predictions. An archery-based lottery game, the results of the Shillong Teer games declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 02, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer Result of today, March 02? Shillong Teer participants can visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check the results and winning numbers of all Teer games of today. They can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Participants must remember that results and winning numbers of all eight Shillong Teer games are declared as and when the Teer game is completed. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Morning Teer Result

Shillong Night Teer Result

Khanapara Teer Result

Juwai Teer Result

Juwai Morning Teer Result

Juwai Night Teer Result

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

What Is Shillong Teer?

Unlike standard lotteries that use machines or paper draws, the Shillong Teer lottery is a game of skill and statistics. Every Monday through Saturday, 50 professional archers from 12 local clubs shoot arrows at a bamboo target. The result is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. For example, if 864 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning Shillong Teer Result for that round is 64. Notably, Shillong Teer lottery is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

