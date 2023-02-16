Mumbai, February 16: Right2Vote's online election system is tested, certified, and approved by Standardization Testing Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and also approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India.

Right2Vote's online election technology was first approved by the Government of India in 2019 and is again tested, certified and approved in 2022. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins in All 60 Constituencies Amid Tight Security; Fate of 259 Candidates To Be Sealed.

For more information on Right2Vote's security certificates and Government of India certification refer: https://right2vote.in/about-right2vote/security-certificates/ Types of elections

Right2Vote's online election technology is 100 per cent secure and transparent. It is created not only for government elections but for all kind of elections including:

1. Online elections in companiesA. Shareholder votingB. Creditors votingC. Employee votingD. Voting of directors in board meeting

2. eVoting for IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)A. eVoting for a committee of creditorsB. eVoting for home buyersC. eVoting for class of creditors

3. Association Elections

A. Professional association elections

B. Trade association elections

C. Social association elections

D. Religious association elections

4. Housing society elections

5. Club elections

6. Student elections

a. School or college elections

b. Department or class elections

c. Hostel elections

d. Alumni elections

7. Employee Union elections

8. Cooperative elections

9. Elections in NGOs

10. Political elections

11. Society elections

12. Opinion polls and exit polls

13. Television or media voting

a. Online voting in reality shows

b. Online opinion poll on news items

c. Game shows

d. Live sports

14. Government elections

a. Lok Sabha elections

b. Rajya Sabha elections

c. State elections

d. Municipal, Panchayat and local body elections

Customers

Right2Vote online voting technology company is operating since 2015 and manages more than 2000 elections every year. Right2Vote's client list includes leading names like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst and Young (EY), KPMG, Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), IL&FS, SBI Caps, Lions Club International (LCI), Rotary Clubs, Inner Wheel clubs, YMCA, International Solar Alliance (ISA), IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA), Goa Institute of Management (GIM), IRMA Alumni Association (IRMAAA), Bangalore International School (BIS), The Old Sanawarian Society (OSS), NTPC Employee union, UP State Power Sector Employee Trust, Institute of Actuaries of India (ISI), Indian Prosthodontic Society (IPS), Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS), Indian Arthroscopy Society (IAS), Delhi Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ISBMT), Delhi Ophthalmological Society (DOS), Screenwriters Association of India (SWA), Tata Housing, Godrej properties, Indian Rubber Dealer Federation (IRDF), Indian Association of Structural Engineers (IASE), The Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE), ICASA, Bamboo Society of India (BSI), Indian Society for Particle Accelerators (ISPE), Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI). Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Urges Voters To Participate in Festival of Democracy.

For more information on customers refer: https://right2vote.in/our-customers/

Features

Right2Vote's election website provides option to customize election to specific requirement and more than 600 different combination of elections is possible on Right2Vote's election platform. Right2Vote election system provides many optional and customizable features including:

1. Secret ballot2. Audit trail3. OTP-based authentication4. Weighted votes5. Geo-tagging6. Geo-fencing7. Two-factor authentication8. Server confirmation9. Aadhaar based authentication

a. OTPb. Biometric- Fingerprint- IRIS

10. Personalized invites and reminders11. Voter receipt12. Vote record13. One IP address one vote14. Specific IP address restriction15. Team elections16. Single Transferable Preference Vote (STPV)17. Voter Selfie18. Single choice / multiple-choice / descriptive / Ranking

For more information on features refer: https://right2vote.in/features-list/ Benefits of using Right2Vote's election technology Right2Vote's election technology system and several advantages over the traditional booth-based paper voting:

1. High turnout: Right2Vote's online election technology increases voter turnout by more than 100 per cent in many cases as voter is able to vote from anywhere and he need not travel to a booth to cast his vote.2. 90 per cent+ Cost Saving: Online Election on Right2Vote's election platform reduces the cost of election by more than 90 per cent as there is no need to set up booths all across the country. Online election cost on Right2Vote election platform starts from Rs. 5000. For more about Right2Vote's online election service pricing refer: https://right2vote.in/pricing/3. 90 per cent + Time Saving: Online Election technology of Right2Vote reduces the time required for election management by more than 90 per cent as no time is wasted in setting up booths, printing of ballot papers, logistics of ballot boxes, standing in queue for voting, or in vote counting.4. 99 per cent+ Human resource and effort saving: Right2Vote's online election technology saves more than 99 per cent of human effort as the whole system is automated and online.5. Voter convenience: Voter is able to vote from anywhere and anytime within seconds. Unlike offline elections where a voter has to travel to the booth and stand in a queue to vote.6. Security: Right2Vote's online voting platform is 100 per cent secure with end-to-end encryption, multifactor authentication, biometric authentication, and several other security layers.7. Transparency: Unlike offline voting where everything is opaque, Right2Vote's online election system provides full transparency with features like audit trail, voter receipt, vote record, real time respondent list, instant voting result.8. Easy to use: Right2Vote platform is very intuitive and easy to use. It has been created keeping in mind that all eligible voters in India should be able to vote including old people, illiterate, technologically challenged and specially-abled.

To know more about Right2Vote's online election technology's advantage refer: https://right2vote.in/mobile-voting/#advantagesofmobilevoting

Other integrated services by Right2Vote

Right2Vote also provide other integrated services with its online election service. These include: Online AGM/ Online EGM: Right2Vote provide eMeeting service or video conference service for virtual meeting for Annual General Meeting (AGM), Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), board meeting, creditors meeting and other types of meeting. Right2Vote's eAGM platform not only provide all the features provided by leading video conference platforms like recording, presentation, chat, large meeting, etc. but also provide additional features like OTP-based authentication, personalized invites and reminders, attendance sheet for quorum and other purpose. For more information refer: https://right2vote.in/eagm/

eAuction or online auction: Right2Vote also provide online auction service along with online election service. Companies, individuals and others can auction anything including land, building, plant and machinery, car, company, residential property, painting, scrap, intellectual properties including brands on the eAuction platform. eAuction on Right2Vote costs only Rs. 5000 even when the goods under auction is sold for crores. For more information refer: https://right2vote.in/online-auction/

Virtual Dataroom (VDR) / eDataroom: Right2Vote also provides VDR or eDataroom service under the brand name Right2Data where clients can upload confidential data on the VDR to be shared with limited number of people with limited view / print / download rights. Sharing of data on VDR helps voters like shareholders and creditors make more informed decision in online voting. Similarly, sharing of information on VDR helps bidders evaluate assets better and hence bid higher during online auction. VDR is also very helpful for Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity fund raise, Debt funding and other financial transactions. For more information refer: https://right2data.in/ Right2Vote's online election platform is our contribution towards nation's Digital India mission. The biggest democracy in the world cannot become digital unless it digitizes its election process, which is still rudimentary, inefficient, costly, time-consuming, opaque, unsecure and slow. And when we talk about elections, we should not limit our vision to only government elections. More than 10 million elections are held in India every year across housing societies, schools, colleges, clubs, cooperatives, NGOs, unions, associations and companies. India is already leading the world in online banking with UPI (United Payment Interface) and other fintech innovations. It's time for India to lead the world by setting the gold standard for online elections with Right2Vote's online election technology with Aadhaar-based authentication for 100 per cent secure elections.

