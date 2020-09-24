Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): (ANI): Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Thursday it has been awarded a turnkey contract worth Rs 205.85 crore for construction of road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh.

The order covers the construction of four roads over bridges in replacement of level crossings on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section.

Also Read | Meerut Shocker: 52 Teachers Allege School Management Filmed Them Inside Toilet, Forced to Work Without Salary.

A memorandum of understanding will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, it said in a brief statement.

RITES is a mini-Ratna category one schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

Also Read | CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

The company has experience spanning 46 years with projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)