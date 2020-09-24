Meerut, September 24: As many as 52 teachers of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have alleged that the management had secretly filmed them inside the toilet and blackmailed them with videos and pictures into working without salary for several months. Based on the complaint, Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday registered a case against the secretary of the school management and his son. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Gangraped in Moving Car in Meerut by 3 Men, 2 Accused Arrested.

According to the teachers, the school management secretly recorded videos of them inside the school toilet. They further alleged that the secretary would threaten them with those objectionable videos and pictures whenever they ask for pending salaries. Following the complaint, police booked the secretary and his son under Sections 504 (intentional insult), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (c) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. Meerut Police Issues over 1,100 Challans in 72 Hours for Flouting Helmet Rules.

School Secretary Denies Sexual Harassment Charge:

The secretary of the private school rejected the sexual harassment allegation. "The sexual harassment allegations are absolutely false. It is true that we were unable to pay salaries for the last few months due to prevailing situation," he was quoted by TOI as saying. The secretary admitted that CCTV cameras were installed in gents' toilet, but said it was done to prevent crimes inside the school loo.

The case is registered at the Sadar Bazar police station. The secretary's son has also been arrested. According to SHO Vijay Gupta, forensic experts have been asked to assist cops in the case.

