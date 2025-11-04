PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 4: River Mobility, the electric scooter manufacturer, has once again been recognized on the global stage, winning the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2025 for its flagship electric scooter, Indie. This win comes on the heels of River's Red Dot Design Concept Award 2024, making it the only Indian two-wheeler brand to have earned accolades in both Concept and Product Design categories in consecutive years.

Designed for versatile urban use, the Indie electric scooter offers a robust yet user-friendly design:

- 43 litres of storage under the seat and 12 litres in the front compartment, the highest in its class

- Lock-and-load pannier stays on the sides that enable customizable luggage solutions

- Safeguards, a unique protective design feature that minimizes damage in the event of a fall

- Twin-beam headlamps and distinctive tail lamp design that give Indie its iconic look

- Front foot pegs for safe, comfortable riding and enhanced floorboard utility

Elaborating on the design philosophy behind the award-winning scooter, Vipin George, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, River Mobility, says, "Winning the Red Dot - Product Design 2025 and Concept Design 2024 awards validates River's philosophy of rider-first design. Indie is more than a scooter, it's a multiutility companion for the Indian rider. This global recognition reinforces our belief that great design is about addressing the real needs of the people."

The Red Dot Design Award is internationally renowned as a benchmark for excellence in design and innovation. Indie was selected by the esteemed jury for its functional design that combines variable transport solutions, protective features, and everyday practicality.

About River:

River Mobility is an electric scooter company based in Bengaluru. With an emphasis on design and technology, River builds products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people. Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River is backed by marquee investors such as Japan-based Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co.Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Dubai based Al Futtaim group, Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.

Website: https://www.rideriver.com/LinkedIn: @rideriverInstagram: @rideriver.inYouTube: @rideriverX: @worldofriver

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812747/Vipin_George_with_Team.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337239/5117352/River_Logo.jpg

