Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Roche Diagnostics India announces the launch of its point-of-care NT-proBNP test for screening diabetes patients who are at risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as heart failure (HF). This breakthrough innovation is designed to bring testing closer to clinics and revolutionise patient care. The claim extension of the NT-proBNP biomarker, available exclusively on the cobas® h 232 system, aims to provide faster, more efficient diagnosis and management of HF in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Although diabetes is a global health concern, its burden is more evident in developing countries like India. India is considered the diabetes capital of the world, with over 101 million people living with disease, as per recently published the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) national cross-sectional study.1

Diabetes is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Patients living with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing CVD: up to 46% of diabetic patients will develop CVD in their lifetime which is responsible for about 50% of mortality in T2D patients.2 Moreover, statistics indicate a staggering 30% of diabetic patients develop HF during their lifetime. Individuals with T2D and HF face up to an 8x increased risk of death compared to those without HF. Despite the number, approximately 80% of HF cases are only diagnosed following acute hospitalisaton, despite patients experiencing symptoms up to five years prior. 3

The challenge lies in the non-specific symptoms of HF, which often remain undetected until advanced stages. Recognising this critical gap, Roche Diagnostics India's NT-proBNP test on the cobas® h 232 system facilitates early detection (screening) and intervention, enabling clinicians to identify high-risk T2D patients and initiate timely treatment discussions.

Dr Sanjay Kalra, Chief Endocrinologist, Bharti Hospital, Karnal, India, past president of the Endocrine Society of India (ESI), and Executive Committee member & Chair, Education Working Group at the International Society of Endocrinology (ISE), said the incorporation of NT-proBNP test extension onto convenient point-of-care platforms signifies a notable stride in diabetes care. This innovative biomarker, when integrated into primary care settings, enables us to proactively assess heart failure risks in patients with T2D, thereby fostering improved outcomes and bolstering patient well-being.

Echoing this sentiment, Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics India & Neighbouring markets emphasised the company's commitment to driving patient-centric solutions. "At Roche, we are dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation. The extended claim on our NT-proBNP test now available on our point-of-care system underscores our mission to empower clinicians with cutting-edge tools for early diagnosis and personalised patient care," said Gupta.

The NT-proBNP test for diabetes at point-of-care marks a significant milestone in the journey towards proactive and personalised healthcare for T2D patients. Roche remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions.

cobas® h 232 POC system is a portable point-of-care system that supports optimised treatment of patients with symptoms of chest pain and dyspnea, because it enables confident on-the-spot diagnosis and assessment of the patient's condition based on objective results, based on objective results, that can be compared with the Roche laboratory methods and shared wirelessly for immediate feedback and response.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. established in the year 2002 has offices located in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai with over 400 employees. Our broad range of innovative diagnostic tests and systems play a pivotal role in the groundbreaking area of integrated healthcare solutions and cover early detection, targeted screening, evaluation, and disease monitoring. Roche Diagnostics India works with the objective of "Doing now what patients need next", thus preparing for the nation's future healthcare needs.

