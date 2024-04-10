In the modern age of instant messaging and viral content, it seems anything can become the ultimate truth with just a few taps and shares. One classic yet quiet example of this phenomenon involves a rather dirty Hindi cuss word, firstly thanks to a forwarded WhatsApp message and now because of an Instagram reel video. According to an Instagram video, the message, the Hindi expletive "Bhosadike" or "Bhosadi ke" translates to "Hey sir, how are you?" in the Sanskrit language. The hilarity ensues when one tries to verify this claim, only to find that a Google search for the meaning of "Bhosadike" in Sanskrit breaks down the word into its constituent parts, revealing a very different story.

In this viral Instagram reel, a young woman is confidently presenting the explanation behind the "real meaning" of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit. She broke down the words and provided the meaning as follows: "Bho" is supposedly a term of respect, familiar to Brahmins for its use in salutations. "Sad" is described as a prefix denoting good things, such as "sadguru" or "sadiccha." And "ike" is said to be a verb form of "to be." Putting it all together, the purported translation becomes, "Sir, are you well?"

Viral Instagram Video Claiming to Give Real Bhosadike' Meaning in Sanskrit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeingSanskaari🤪(30k🎯) (@_beingsanskaari)

However, the authenticity of such findings is highly questionable, leading to lively debates and discussions among netizens. The viral nature of the message has only served to make the 'fake' meaning and the original cuss word even more popular.

WhatsApp Forward Claiming to Give 'Bhosadike' Meaning in Sanskrit

'Bhosadike' Meaning in Sanskrit WhatsApp Forward

Adding to the confusion, some sources claim that "Bhosadike" was a common form of greeting in ancient India until the Mughals supposedly prohibited its usage. Whether there is any truth to this claim is up for debate, but it certainly adds an interesting twist to the narrative.

In the age of reliance on Google for information, such misleading content can pose a problem. Urban Dictionary, for example, offers a very different interpretation, defining "Bhosadi Ke" as "A person who is a perfect ass hole."

It's important to note that "Bhosadike" or its variations are highly derogatory terms, and using them in public is likely to attract nothing but disgust—unless, of course, you happen to be belting out the lyrics to the popular song "Bhaag DK Bose" from the movie Delhi Belly, where it's used in a rather more lighthearted context.

Bho*adike Meaning in Hindi and English:

Next time you come across a forwarded message or a viral video claiming to reveal hidden meanings or origins of words, it might be best to take it with a grain of salt—or better yet, consult a reliable source before spreading the word. After all, the internet is a funny place, and sometimes, things are just lost in translation.

Disclaimer: There is no truth to this message, so avoid forwarding it!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).