PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: For Rockstar DSP, Independence Day celebrations have always been core memories. He unlocked his first back in 2022 when he became the first-ever Indian musician to be invited to New York to illuminate the iconic Empire State Building in celebration of Independence Day. Recalling the moment, DSP says, "It was a surreal honour to see the Indian tricolour light up the New York skyline. Being part of such a symbolic gesture on behalf of my country is something I'll carry with me forever." This historic lighting ceremony was part of a larger celebration of India's 75th year of independence, and DSP was honoured to compose the official patriotic anthem 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to mark this milestone. The song, which quickly became a national favourite, showcased his deep sense of nationalism and musical genius. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "Composing Har Ghar Tiranga was not just another project. It was a responsibility and a blessing. I poured my heart into every note to reflect the pride of every Indian home."

Also Read | How Helsinki Cut Traffic Deaths to Zero with Smart Planning.

Check Out the Video Below:

https://youtu.be/1ig5t5ZliJk?si=wwA6rmlahbNHGv2j

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest 5G-Enabled Tablet Built for Enterprise Workforce Launched in India.

In yet another core memory moment, Rockstar DSP created magic at the Modi & US event held at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island in September 2024, in what served as a memorable performance bridging continents and cultures. As one of the featured performers in a series of cultural presentations staged before the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, DSP regaled thousands of spectators. The event provided the perfect platform for DSP to showcase his global appeal and connect with the Indian diaspora in America. DSP also had the privilege of performing Har Ghar Tiranga live for the Prime Minister himself, and an international audience, a moment he calls one of the most fulfilling of his musical journey. "Performing this anthem of unity in front of our Hon' Prime Minister and thousands of Indians in the US was overwhelming. It made the emotion behind the song even more real," he shared.

Recounting his experience further, DSP reminisced, "It was one of the highlights of my music career. Performing internationally for the Indian diaspora abroad is always a special feeling. But to perform for our Hon' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, felt like I had unlocked a new achievement. He made that experience extra special when he acknowledged and hugged me." The highlight of DSP's performance was his electrifying rendition of Srivalli, which left fans buzzing with excitement and intensified the hype for Pushpa 2. DSP electrified the crowd with his energetic performance, including the patriotic anthem Har Ghar Tiranga, which perfectly captured the spirit of celebrating PM Modi's visit while highlighting his own global musical appeal. The performance at Nassau Coliseum, a venue that has hosted legendary artists over the decades, added another prestigious chapter to DSP's international performance portfolio and demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences beyond Indian shores.

Check Out the Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn8DGEjVzig

https://x.com/chitrambhalareI/status/1838132940246577307

Adding another feather to his cap, DSP was also honoured to sing the Indian National Anthem at Times Square during the Independence Day Parade, a moving moment that filled the bustling heart of New York City with patriotic pride. "Singing our national anthem at Times Square, surrounded by fellow Indians and global onlookers, was a goosebumps moment. That echo of our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, on foreign soil, in the middle of Manhattan, is a moment I'll never forget," DSP said.

The September 2024 New York performance stands as a testament to DSP's evolution from a regional film composer to a PAN-India name and now a global musical phenomenon. His ability to seamlessly blend patriotic fervor with contemporary hits from his Pushpa album showcased the versatility that has made him a household name across diverse demographics. And to crown an already unforgettable year, DSP received the National Award for Best Music Direction for Pushpa: The Rise, a long-awaited recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema. The award validated his ability to create mass anthems with emotional resonance and musical brilliance. The event was only further proof of how Indian cinema music, particularly DSP's compositions, has crossed over internationally, creating a universal language of entertainment and celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)