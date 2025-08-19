New Delhi, August 19: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition is launched in India with a rugged design and advanced features for its users. The Galaxy Tab Active5 is a 5G-enabled Tablet, which comes with military-grade protection (MIL-STD-810H), an IP68-certified S Pen, and up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung also offers a 36-month warranty to enhance its reliability. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 5G price in India starts at INR 49,999.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 is now available for advance bookings, which began on August 18, 2025. In a press release, Samsung said, "Following the successful debut of XCover7 Rugged Smartphone in Feb 2024, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, with its heightened performance, will meet the needs of demanding and rigorous sectors such as defense, public safety, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and services."

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 comes with an 8.0-inch display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor and runs on Android 15. The Galaxy Tab Active5 tablet features a 13MP wide rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery and comes with Dolby Atmos support. The device includes multiple sensors like accelerometer, fingerprint, geomagnetic, gyro, light, and proximity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition comes with several bundled benefits for businesses. Enterprises can avail up to a 50% discount on Google Workspace. Additionally, the device includes a 1-year complimentary subscription to Brity Works and also offers complimentary access to Zello for Work, which is a Push-to-Talk service Cloud subscription till December 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 has been launched in India with two Enterprise Edition variants. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 49,999, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option comes at INR 56,999.

