New Delhi [India], March 2: Rose Merc Ltd (RML) is thrilled to have supported a highly successful T20 cricket event in India, the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) Season 2 approved by the Mumbai Cricket Association(MCA). The event which was telecast live on DD Sports, Euro Sport, Fancode (Dream11 group) saw immense participation and enthusiasm from players and spectators running in lakhs.

Held at the Mazgaon Cricket Club, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, the T20 cricket tournament spanned over a period of 14 days, featuring 8 teams from Navi Mumbai metropolitan region and Thane district. The eight teams competing in the event were: Mira Bhayandar Lions, Thane Tigers, Kalyan Tuskers, Vashi Warriors, Ambernath Avengers, Sanpada Scorpions, Belapur Blasters & Koparkhairane Titans.

The event showcased exceptional talent and skill, highlighting the passion for cricket deeply embedded within the country's sporting culture. In a tight match witnessed at the finals yesterday, Sanpada Scorpions won the coveted cup, with a margin of 05 runs, against Vashi Warriors.

As a sponsor, Rose Merc Ltd is proud to have played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of cricket and providing opportunities for emerging talents to shine on a competitive platform. Through our support, we aim to empower young cricketers and contribute to the development of the sport at grassroots levels.

"The aim of sponsoring such an event covering lakhs of cricket enthusiasts in an around Navi Mumbai is to develop and provide opportunities to ground level cricketing talent so as to find next Tendulkar's Sharma's, Kohil's, Dhoni's of the world," said Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director at Rose Merc Ltd (RML). "Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions in India, and we are committed to nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent.

This event not only showcased the skills of young cricketers but also provided them with valuable exposure and experience."

"The tournament witnessed fierce competition, with teams showcasing their prowess in batting, bowling, and fielding. With names like Chinmay Sutar (Under 23 India player), Sagar Mishra, Aman khan, Khizar Dafedar, Vidyadhar Kamath (to name a few) playing in the event, one can only imagine the level of matches that would have been played. Spectators were treated to exhilarating matches, filled with moments of brilliance and excitement.The event will serve as a platform for scouts and talent hunters to identify promising players for much bigger opportunities."

Arman Mallick - Treasurer of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), commented "I am extremely happy to witness the scale at which NMPL was organised, given the fact that umbai Premier League (MPL) has been on a pause over the last 3 years. This event akes us proud that even if we were not able to conduct MPL, atleast Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) went through. It is a great honor for us. RML has done an excellent job by sponsoring a great event which is fully successful. I am thankful to them."

Sanjay Naik - Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) commented "Organising an event, and that too of this scale, is not easy. The event was highlighted by excellent facilities which matches the best in Mumbai. The teams were more cohesive in this season. We gave every athlete a chance and the players put up a big show as compared to the last time. This event has provided a platform to players from the Navi Mumbai and Thane region, who otherwise lack the chance to showcase their talent. With the event being showcased on media like Euro Sport, Doordarshan and Fancode etc, it will make a big difference to these players."

"This event has been super successful," commented Mr Shahalam Shaikh, Chairman of Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL). "What more can I say, but feel proud, after being complemented by an Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office bearer this event was like IPL! With our continued efforts and support from sponsors like Rose Merc Ltd (RML), I remain confident to see a much bigger and better Season 3 going forward. It's a big accomplishment for us to have got 20 IPL and 20 Ranji Trophy players playing in Season 2. This would not have been possible without the relentless support by Rose Merc Ltd (RML). I would not be surprised to see a few more players getting to play the IPL post Season 3".

