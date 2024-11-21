NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Royalti, a distinguished real estate consulting firm in the high-end and luxury market has set a new benchmark by grossing over Rs. 200 crores in sales at the recent launch of Oberoi Garden City (OGC) on Pokhran Road 2, Thane. This exceptional achievement, recorded within just three days, underscores Royalti's market expertise and innovative approach, propelling Thane's most significant real estate launch to date.

In partnership with Oberoi Realty, Royalti has played a pivotal role in the success of the OGC project, a 75+ acre development with five 67-storey towers offering luxury 3 BHK and 3 BHK + Studio apartments starting at Rs. 3.5 crores. The project recorded a total of Rs. 1,350 crores in gross sales, with Royalti contributing over Rs. 200 crores through 54 units in just 3 days. This performance is a testament to Royalti's deep understanding of Thane's evolving property landscape, consultative approach, and relationship-driven sales strategy.

Naresh Menghrajani, CEO of Royalti, said, "Royalti is honored to lead the transformative upscaling of Thane's residential real estate market. This record-breaking success of Oberoi Garden City underscores the growing demand for sophisticated, luxury living in this rapidly evolving region. We are deeply grateful to Oberoi Realty for partnering with us on this landmark launch. This opportunity enabled us to showcase our expertise in premium residential sales, setting a bold new benchmark in Thane's real estate market and elevating expectations and aspirations for all stakeholders. With Rs. 40,000 Crores of infrastructure projects planned for Thane, the region is primed for exceptional growth."

Royalti's commitment went far beyond traditional sales tactics, with months of in-depth market research, client education, and tailored financial planning. This client-first approach led to a remarkable 50% conversion rate from site visits and an outstanding 85% referral rate, underscoring Royalti's strong reputation and credibility in Thane's real estate market. By engaging extensively with clients before the launch and providing detailed market insights and financial planning support, Royalti ensured a seamless transaction process. This historic achievement solidifies Royalti's status as a trusted consultant for high-value properties and exemplifies their dedication to delivering professional and highly personalized real estate solutions.

Royalti (Royalti Real Estate Private Limited) specializes in high-value residential and commercial transactions across Thane and Mumbai. The company is committed to the mission of making real estate transactions effortless, by integrating the expertise of a strong team of real estate professionals, embodying streamlined processes, and leveraging the latest technologies, and embodying streamlined processes. With over 15 years of industry experience, Royalti has successfully facilitated more than 2,500 transactions. Royalti has also been recognized as the #1 Partner for the Hiranandani Group and Raymond Realty, consistently leading luxury real estate projects in Thane for several consecutive years.

