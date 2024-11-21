The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 already has witnessed a fair amount of controversy over the schedule after the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its unwillingness to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the tournament. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that they were ready to hear India's concerns about not sending their team to Pakistan. Amidst the ongoing standoff between the BCCI and the PCB, it has been reported that an ICC delegation is slated to visit Pakistan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

According to a Geo News report, the date for the ICC delegation's visit to Pakistan has not been finalised yet but it is likely to happen early next week as per sources. The report also added that the ICC would discuss with the Indian cricket board about its unwillingness to grant permission to the cricket team to cross the border and visit Pakistan for the marquee tournament. However, the reports stated that the PCB was not contacted by the ICC regarding the visit of its delegation. While the BCCI is not willing to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan, the PCB also is adamant about the idea of not adopting a hybrid model, something that happened in the 2023 Asia Cup where India's matches, including the one against Pakistan, was played in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, there were reports doing the rounds that if BCCI doesn't send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan, Pakistan might boycott India in future competitions. Further Delay in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely As Broadcasters Refuse To Accept Fixtures Without IND vs PAK Match, Threaten Legal Action: Report.

Earlier, the broadcasters also had refused to accept an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule sans India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash and further, threatened to pursue legal action if they don't get an IND vs PAK clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. Meanwhile amid the Champions Trophy standoff between BCCI and PCB, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission to the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for the Blind T20 World Cup 2024, prompting the defending champions to pull out of the tournament.

