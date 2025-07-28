NewsVoir

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 28: EK Pahal, the brainchild of Ms. Nirmala Behera was launched three years ago and has since grown into a transformative movement within RSB. Built on four pillars - Health & Hygiene, Learning & Development, Safety, and Community Service - the initiative has empowered employees to drive meaningful impact both within the organization and in the communities they serve.

Also Read | Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here’s All About India’s 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

The evening featured inspiring speeches by esteemed guests and leaders along with vibrant performances by employees, reflecting creativity, emotion, and strong storytelling. The EK Pahal Annual Day not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future impact, with the announcement of newly elected pillar leaders inspired to take the baton forward. With every edition, RSB reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive and purpose-driven workplace culture -- where every step counts, and every dream matters.

Nirmala Behera, Executive Director, Group HR, RSB Group expressed heartfelt gratitude and pride in the collective efforts of the teams, "This year's theme is a reminder of how a single step can ignite a chain of dreams. What began as a small internal initiative has today become a powerful testimony of passion, purpose, and progress."

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Employees' Unions Urge IT Company To Withdraw Layoff Plans After It Announced 12,000 Job Cuts, Advise Staff Against Resigning Under Pressure.

The efforts and dedication of all pillar leaders were applauded for their passion, innovation, and collaborative spirit, which shaped the year's success. Their collective contributions brought each pillar to life, creating a meaningful impact across the organization and the community.

Special recognition was extended to Bindiya Khandka and Monika Paira from the Community Service Initiative Pillar for their exceptional work, and other pillar leaders Sunita Bhattamishra, Arundhati Pandey and Bhawna Joshi were also recognised for their remarkable contribution.

Addressing the audience Dr. Poornima Dore, Economist, Author, and Impact Leader and Founder & CEO-Dorian Scale, said "Staying in the game is the biggest challenge--and the biggest strength. As India's next wave of growth emerges from Tier 2 and 3 cities, women must believe in themselves, support one another, and stay in the game to lead this change. She also emphasised three important aspects for any woman to succeed - Access to Skill, Technology and Finance."

Purnima Mahato, Padma Shri Awardee & Indian Archery Legend, said, "Pursuing a career in sports, especially in a male-dominated field, was never easy. But with focus and inner strength, women can overcome challenges, lead by example, and succeed. Be your own role model and keep going."

Kumari Swarnalata Dalai, Youngest Female Mountaineer from Odisha to Summit Everest, said, "From a small town in Odisha to the peak of Mount Everest, my journey was all about finding purpose through struggle. I faced many challenges, but I kept dreaming--and that made all the difference. Until we dream, we cannot succeed. Struggles will always be part of the climb."

"As we move forward, let us continue to dream big, work harder, and reach farther. May EK Pahal continue to grow in strength, scale, and soul -- becoming a model for many to follow," concludes Nirmala Behera.

RSB Global is a leading global engineering company specialising in designing and manufacturing aggregates and systems for the automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment sectors. Founded in 1973, RSB has grown into a trusted partner for global OEMs and continues to expand its global presence with 16 manufacturing facilities across India and Mexico. The company is driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)