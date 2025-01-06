HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6: Redefining Rummy as a mind sport blending skill, strategy, and competitive acumen, the inaugural Indian Rummy Grandmasters Series (IRG Series) kicked off as part of the SOG Grandmasters Series. The South Zonal Finals, which also showcased Chess and Chess for the Blind, marked the beginning of an ambitious journey, crowning champions Pazhani Manickam, Vishnudev K.R, and Mahesh Kumar Chinthlu, hailing from diverse backgrounds and united by their drive to excel in Rummy. With upcoming zonal finals in the new year, the series promises to highlight exceptional talent ahead of the National Finals.

The SOG Grandmasters Series, launched by the Skillhub Online Games Federation, champions skill-based mind sports by showcasing exceptional cognitive talents in Chess, Chess for the Blind, and Rummy. With nearly 50,000 registrations and three intense rounds of online qualifiers over two weeks, the Indian Rummy Grandmasters Series brought 100 top players to the South Zonal Finals. After four more rounds of thrilling and competitive gameplay, three champions emerged victorious in Bengaluru on December 18 and 19. As the spotlight now shifts to the West Zonal Finals, scheduled for February 2025 in Mumbai, the series continues its mission of firmly establishing a structured competition for mind sports and a platform for creating new heroes in the world of competitive gaming in India.

From the South Zone, Pazhani, Vishnudev, and Mahesh advanced to the National Finals in Delhi. Joining them are Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB) winners Kishan Gangoli, Gopi R, and Venkat Reddy, along with Indian Chess Masters (ICM) champions Marthandan, Indrajit Majumdar, Ira Chavan, and Niharika K.

Pazhani, a 46-year-old worker from the famous Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), winners of the Zonal Finals, underlined how Rummy has provided him with the opportunity to give back to the community, "This medal is more than just a win for me, it is a tribute to my community. I have always wanted to give back to society, and now with this prize money, I plan to start a free library for underprivileged children. Rummy has taught me that strategy and knowledge are key, both in life and sport."

For 49-year-old Mahesh, who hails from Bengaluru, though Rummy started as a pastime in the pandemic, it has provided him with the pathway to earn a national platform to compete in Rummy.

"Winning this medal has been a life-changing experience for me. Rummy was something that I casually started playing during the pandemic, but it has grown so much more post that. This victory has brought me recognition by giving me a national platform. I am deeply grateful to the Indian Rummy Grandmasters Series and SOGF for creating a tournament of this stature which can bring recognition for Rummy as a mind sport in India," said the bronze medalist, who is currently employed at a National PSU.

These medalists' stories also highlight how Rummy helped them enhance their cognitive and technical skills, allowed them to go beyond their personal accomplishments, and paved the way for national recognition. 31 years old, Vishnudev, a civil engineer from Mandya, Karnataka has played Rummy all his life; his standing at the Indian Rummy Grandmasters Series is a testament to the years he has put into honing skills and the pathway to becoming a potential mind sport player.

After claiming the second spot at the SOG Grandmasters South Zone finals he said, "Rummy has been a part of my life since childhood. I have grown up playing it as a family tradition during festivals like Hosa Thodaku. The game has taught me how to think strategically and stay focused. Participating in a tournament like the SOG Grandmasters series has given me the confidence to look at pursuing Rummy as a sport and it has also encouraged many like me to see the value of skill-based mind sport that Rummy can bring to our lives."

The Indian Rummy Grandmasters Series, which is part of the SOG Grandmasters Series, underlines the Skillhub Online Games Federation's mission to uncover exceptional mind sports talent, nurture players who can proudly represent India on the global stage, and champion excellence in a diverse array of intellectual competitions. By celebrating and supporting India's skilled online gamers, the Federation is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and competitive environment in the rapidly evolving gaming sector. The SOGF is committed to fairness, collaboration and sustainable growth of mind sports to make India a global leader in the space.

Registrations for the West Zone Indian Chess Masters have begun, with qualifiers scheduled for January 16-17, 2025. Meanwhile, the Indian Rummy Grandmasters registrations start on January 6, with qualifiers on January 11, 16, and 18. In addition, the Chess for the Blind organised by the All-India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) will serve as pre-qualifiers to the Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB), from which 16 top players will be shortlisted for the West Zone Finals.

