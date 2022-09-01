New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/ATK): Solana is a fourth-generation blockchain launched as a cryptocurrency that offers greater scalability than Ethereum. The narrative earned it the name "Ethereum killer."

Although Solana managed to run up the cryptocurrency market and held a considerable market share, it couldn't surpass Ethereum. Nevertheless, the network could process more transactions per second, and it quickly became the network where venture capitalist funds moved.

The network managed to earn success, but it hardly became a network that allowed other developers to build. Unlike Ethereum, we can only point to a few successful projects on Solana, one of which is the move-to-earn crypto project, STEPN (GMT). STEPN is one of the proudest projects on Solana but it is about to get a competitor.

RUNFY (RUNF), on the other hand, is a new fitness project launching on the Binance Smart Chain. The BSC will allow Runfy to claim a much larger market share while connecting with other interesting projects on the chain to share value. RUNFY (RUNF) is a new cryptocurrency project that could be a competitor to STEPN (GMT).

STEPN (GMT)The STEPN game is a web3 lifestyle mobile application that rewards players with in-game and governance cryptocurrencies to increase their physical activity. Users can earn money by walking, jogging, or running outside. The STEPN project emerged from the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon, where it was 4th position out of 568 projects.

Following the hackathon, the project launched its beta phase and quickly raised millions of dollars in funding in December 2021. It launched the GMT token in March 2022, becoming the most performing cryptocurrency in Q1 2022, in the middle of a dwindling market.

That indicated that crypto users were moving towards the play-to-earn-derived fitness app. It quickly became one of the most exciting things to see in crypto, allowing users to buy a virtual sneaker on the app. The sneakers had several other details that could affect user earnings and allowed users to have fun while earning.

GMT trades at USD 1.12, has a market cap of USD 658,598,455 as of August 16, 2022, and remains a top asset in the cryptocurrency market.

RUNFY (RUNF)

Runfy is a new cryptocurrency health and fitness app on the Binance Smart Chain that allows users to monetize their effort toward getting fit. Runfy project is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology to create products that help its users stay healthy, watch their diet, find their personalized workout patterns, and several other personalized features.

Conventional apps that do this would sometimes charge users a fee to help them keep a routine and stay healthy. Runfy changes everything by using blockchain technology to gamify and monetize health and wellness, giving the traditional industry a run for its money. Users can earn crypto while losing weight, jogging, or performing other exercises.

The global gym industry is worth almost USD 100 billion, making it an industry to look forward to dominating for Runfy. However, Runfy looks to conquer the local competition and emerge as a wellness app with huge value. Runfy app will naturally grow as blockchain expands and crypto adoption grows; this could be an opportunity for early buyers on presale.

The presale comes with numerous bonuses for joining the Runfy community. The referral program gives back USD 30 for every USD 100 spent by those who refer to the presale. In addition, the presale offers up to 20 per cent bonus when you buy with top cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc. You can get up 50 per cent, 75 per cent, and 100 per cent on consecutive purchases and straight 45 per cent for a USD 2500 fiat currency purchase.

There's a lot of bonus flying around, and you can accumulate the bonus to help you increase your size on Runfy. You're as early as you can be.

Presale: https://go.runfytoken.io/register

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)