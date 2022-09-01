Pakistan and Hong Kong will face off against each other in a group stage match at Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 2 and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. It will be a do-or-die match for both Pakistan and Hong Kong as they both need a win out of this game to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament. Babar Azam's side will be under tremendous pressure before heading into this game after suffering a five-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in their opening game. The Green Shirts, who are one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup 2022, now find themselves at the edge of the corner as a loss against Hong Kong will show them the exit door. On the other hand, Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong would look to beat Pakistan and progress into the competition. They faced a 40-run loss against the Men in Blue in their last match. However, it is expected that the two teams will give their all to edge each other in this seemingly much-anticipated match. Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai

Babar Azam would like to go with an aggressive approach against the minnows Hong Kong. It is expected that Naseem Shah, the pace sensation, who got a leg injury against India, might be rested along side Haris Rauf who also felt discomfort last Sunday. Hasan Ali and Muhammad Hasnain could make a return to the playing XI. All the eyes will be on Babar Azam, who failed big time against Rohit Sharma's side. For Hong Kong, they will once again depend on their batting strength. Skipper Nizakat Khan would bank on Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza and Ayush Shukla to deliver against the Pak side.

PAK vs HK T20Is Head-to-Head

Pakistan have never faced Hong Kong in T20I cricket. This Asia Cup 2022 match will be the first time the two nations will meet in the shortest format of cricket.

PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

The key players for Pakistan will be the captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz. For Hong Kong, skipper Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza and Ayush Shukla will be the players to watch out for.

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

There would be many player battles in the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match. The duel between Babar Azam and Ayush Shukla would be interesting to watch. Also, the clash between Yasim Murtaza and Hasan Ali can have an impact on this game.

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan vs Hong Kong has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 2, 2022 (Friday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

PTV Sports hold the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan. The live online streaming of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

Hong Kong Likely Playing 11: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Arshad Mohammad and Scott McKechnie

