New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/SRV): Commencing with the objective of helping the Indian students aspiring to pursue their higher studies in Russia, the best universities in Russia are getting on board at the 23rd Russian Education Fair 2022.

Organized with the collaborative efforts of Rus Education and Russian House, New Delhi (Cultural Department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India), the Russian Education Fair is being planned in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Trivandrum.

The fair would be featuring several chief presenters from the delegation of some of the top universities offering courses such as medicine, engineering, aviation, management, tourism, language studies and many more catering to the diversified needs of the students and their respective dreams.

Although the fair is conducted every year, due to the imposed restriction and covid protocols, the Russian Education Fair 2020 & 2021 were conducted virtually. With the present world having passed through a dynamic phase and is slowly and gradually setting its feet back towards normalcy, the 23rd Russian Education Fair 2022 is once again being organized in all its traditional glory.

The 23rd Russian Education Fair 2022 will be held on a grand scale with the participation of over 15+ universities acclaimed to be the best in various disciplines. The students and parents can get to meet these delegates of these universities in person and clear away all their doubts and concerns regarding the admission process, course curriculums, facilities offered, and so on.

Apart from directly interacting with the best universities in Russia, the students can also avail free personalized counselling from the admission counsellors and make the best choice for themselves.

Along with this, the students can further obtain complete assistance throughout the entire admission process and even in obtaining a loan and visa assistance from authentic sources. The students can also get access to hefty scholarships and exciting discounts. They can also get hold of the exclusive university brochures and materials at absolutely no cost.

Universities like Moscow State University of Psychology & Education; National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering; Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; Ulyanovsk State Technical University; Ufa State Aviation Technical University; Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University; Orenburg State Medical University; Perm State Medical University; Mari State University; Volgograd State Medical University; National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute); Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University; Moscow State Regional University, etc would be participating during the Russian Education Fair 2022.

One of the characteristic features of pursuing higher studies in Russian Universities is its affordability. However, despite being a pocket-friendly choice that is popular among international students, the universities of Russia promise to provide a strong leaping ground along with quality education that lies in congruence with several global standards.

It is due to this reason that every year thousands of Indian students choose Russia for higher studies.

The event is scheduled to be held on 23rd & 24th July 2022, at Russian House in Chennai; 26th July 2022, at Russian House in Trivandrum; 28th July 2022, at Russian House in Mumbai, 29th July 2022, in Russian House at Kolkata and 31st July 2022, at Russian House in Delhi.

To be a part of the 23rd Russian Education Fair, the interested students and parents can register for free at www.russianeducationfair.com. In case of any queries or more information, the students can dial up the toll free number 1800-833-3338 or write to us del@ruseducation.in or query@ruseducation.in.

