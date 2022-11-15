Image Courtesy: The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Associates from Russia's biggest innovation institution, the Skolkovo Innovation Center are in India on a business mission to further enhance long-term cooperation between Skolkovo and and Indian counterparts, promote technological transfer, and support startups in developing high-tech products and finding potential partners on the local market.

The business mission that began on November 14 will go on till November 18.

Also Read | Bollywood Livewire Star #RanveerSingh Surprised His Wife-actress #DeepikaPadukone at Her … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The business mission is conducted to encourage cross-border cooperation for stimulating innovation and mark the emergence of Skolkovo representative in India, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India said in a statement on Sunday.

Supported by Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), Invest India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the Russian Embassy in India and the Russian Trade Representation Office in India.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Want To Buy Apple’s New Premium iPhone? This Is How Much You Will Have To Spend.

An opening networking event will take place today in New Delhi.

The future cooperation between Skolkovo and Indian associates will be discussed, tech startups will pitch their products in the fields of smart cities, cloud, automatization, FinTech, cybersecurity, and social networks.

Among the participants there are such companies: Corp.bank, EdgeCenter, Geometa, Serpzilla, Lexema, and Super Motorica, the statement added.

"With 6.5 per cent economy growth rate in 2022 and 13 per cent GDP share in ICT and digital economy sectors, India is an apparent point of attraction for technology companies worldwide. Entering Indian market is challenging but potentially rewarding -- we see our role in boosting the process for Skolkovo residents.This time we bring along the cohort of tech startups fresh out of our India export accelerator, and the representative is to facilitate the economic cooperation on a day-to-day basis," said Yuri Saprykin, Vice President of the Skolkovo Foundation for Regional and International Development in the statement.

Based in Moscow, Skolkovo is the largest innovation ecosystem in Eastern Europe that includes more than 3,300 tech startups and a territory of 400 hectares housing a Technopark, R&D centers of industrial partners and a postgraduate Institute of Science and Technology.

Now, it aims to develop a strong partnership with counterparts in India, one of the largest trading and financial hubs in the world, an entry point to the Asian market, the statement said.

Skolkovo is the biggest innovation center in Russia. It plays a prominent role in strengthening the foundation of the national economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)