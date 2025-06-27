VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 27: Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has been recognised as one of India's best organisations to Work for at the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' awards event, held at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

This honour celebrates Saatvik's commitment to building a people-first culture rooted in clarity, care, and consistent communication. The award recognises organisations that inspire trust, foster employee well-being, and create inclusive workspaces where people thrive with purpose and pride.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of SGEL said, "At Saatvik Green Energy Limited, inclusion is embedded in how we function every day. We work to create a culture where everyone--regardless of their role, background, or language--is encouraged to speak, contribute, and participate. Feedback loops are structured through regular townhalls, cross-functional huddles, and one-on-one check-ins, ensuring clarity and access across levels. Our hiring, training, and internal communication practices reflect a conscious effort to bring in diverse perspectives while staying rooted in our values as a proudly Indian clean energy company."

Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has earned this recognition following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process conducted by ET Now and its research and knowledge partners. The selection was based on demonstrated efforts to build a transparent work environment, inclusive growth practices, and a sustained focus on workplace well-being.

"Saatvik Green Energy Limited's people philosophy is built on three pillars: clarity, respect, and opportunity. Beyond well-structured policies, we've worked hard to build a high-trust culture--where information flows openly, teams take ownership, and contributions are celebrated across the board. Many of our senior leaders have grown from within the organization, which speaks to the opportunities for merit-based growth here. Whether it's employee-led initiatives, process innovation on the shop floor, or our structured recognition programs, we believe in listening actively and acting decisively to create a workplace where people feel valued every single day," said Prashant Mathur, CEO, SGEL.

This recognition comes at a significant milestone in Saatvik's journey--the successful completion of 10 years of operational excellence--and follows its recent achievement of being certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to creating a workplace anchored in respect, growth, and collaboration.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

SGEL is one of India's leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.80 GW modules as of February 28, 2025. The SGEL offers Mono PERC and N-TopCon modules, EPC services, and O&M capabilities.

