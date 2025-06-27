New Delhi, June 27: Apple is likely to reveal the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. This time, the series may include a new model called iPhone 17 Air. It may take the place of the older Plus model. Along with that, Apple may launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to be the thinnest iPhone ever made, as its thickness might be 5.5mm. The upcoming iPhones may get better processors and faster performance and the cameras could also be improved. Some models may include a new vapour chamber cooling system. The iPhone 17 series could offer a new experience for its users. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launched in China; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Foldable Smartphone From Xiaomi.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date (Expected)

Apple has not yet made any official announcement but reports suggest the iPhone 17 series launch may happen between September 8 and 10. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are likely to begin on Friday, September 12, and the sales are expected to start a week later on September 19.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro may be launched at a price of INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at around INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced at INR 99,900, and the base model iPhone 17 might start at approximately INR 89,900.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch screens, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer a larger 6.9-inch panel. The new iPhone 17 Air model, which may replace the previous Plus model, could come with a 6.6-inch display and slim design. The standard iPhone 17 might be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the iPhone 17 Air by the A19 chip, and the Pro models are likely to feature the A19 Pro chipset. Nothing Phone 3 Design Leaked, Reveals Triple Camera Setup and More Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details (See Pics).

All four iPhone 17 models are expected to feature a 24MP front-facing camera. On the rear, the iPhone 17 may offer a dual-lens setup, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single 48MP sensor, and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could include triple 48MP cameras. Apple is also said to be preparing for faster wireless charging capabilities and are reportedly in development and may support up to 50W charging speeds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).