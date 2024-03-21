VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: Day three in the BuilderPlex at Davos was nothing short of extraordinary, with an electrifying panel discussion featuring two visionaries at the forefront of their fields: To name a few, Sachin Dev Duggal and will.i.am. The cacophony of innovation and creativity had faded into the background, to make way for a profound investigation into how AI is dramatically changing the music industry. Their incredible insights are a vivid display of the existence of AI in music creation, distribution, and consumption in the not-so-distant future.

Sachin Dev Duggal, the CEO and Wizard of Builder.ai, and will.i.am the eminent musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, collectively passed their diverse opinions on the possibilities of AI making the music industry take a different direction. The more they went along with the conversation, the more the audience understood that AI is not merely an upgrade of the existing music practices but is responsible for a whole new ecosystem of music.

Sachin Duggal brought up the topic starting with a statement on AI as a power that has democratized the process of creation in music. The CEO emphasized that AI-powered platforms allow all types of musicians to develop, work together and invent even after the traditional studio settings and even when they do not have technical expertise. A process of creating that can be done by an artist through intuitive interfaces and using AI can be brought by their musical vision inside their creativity with greater efficiency and ease.

Building on Duggal's insights, will.i.am shared his firsthand experiences with AI as a musician and entrepreneur. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between human creativity and AI-driven technology, emphasizing that AI should be viewed not as a replacement for human talent but as a powerful amplifier of artistic expression. From composing melodies to generating complex arrangements, AI tools can augment artists' capabilities and inspire new forms of musical expression that transcend conventional boundaries.

One key topic was AI as a collaborative tool and not as a substitute for human intuition. Both Duggal and will.i.am were talking about the synergy between AI and human creativity and imagining the future with artists who used machines to enhance their creativity. Through AI-driven tools and enhancements of human capabilities, musicians achieve a new level of expression and greater audience engagement.

Moreover, Sachin Dev Duggal and will.i.am contended that AI will decentralize and democratize the production of music and its consumption. By doing away with the obstacles to entry and making it easier for artists not signed to labels to create good-quality music at no extra costs and with no technical skills required, AI has democratized access to the world market for music. Such democratization has widened the pool of talents and made the musical arena vaster with more genres and voices.

The speakers, despite their positive outlook on AI, recognized that there are ethical concerns and responsible innovation that should not be left unattended. Sachin Duggal underscored the ethical principles of AI development like transparency, accountability, and inclusivity to ensure that these systems of technology promote the best interests of artists and listeners. Similarly, will.i.am emphasis on the creation of ethical rules for AI to play its part in music production, distribution, and consumption, protecting against possible biases and dominations.

The panel session consisted of Sachin Dev Duggal and will.i.am provided an exciting insight into the role of AI in the future of music. Their ideas showed that technology is a game changer that can democratize music composition, empower artistic expression, and amplify the ties between artists and their audiences. With the evolution of the music industry in the digital era, the fusion of human ingenuity and technological creativity is not stopping the redrawing of the frontiers of artistic expression.

Sachin Dev Duggal, the Founder and Chief Wizard of Builder.ai, is a Serial entrepreneur who started his first venture when he was 16 years old. He is famous among many for his successful ventures, SachinDuggal is a technology and entrepreneurship enthusiast who set out to build a company, Builder.ai, that aims to empower anyone to develop applications easily. His goal is to remove the obstructions to just-in-time product delivery and make custom application development available to all types of enterprises regardless of their size.

