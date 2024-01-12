PNN

New Delhi [India], January 12: Enthusiastic chants of 'Chalo Ayodhya' reverberate in Madgaon as thousands of Hindus from Goa gear up to visit Ayodhya under the leadership of Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya.

Also Read | OpenAI-Backed 1X Technologies To Build Next-Gen Humanoid Robots, Raises $100 Million To Bring Its Second Generation Android Called ‘NEO’.

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya emphasizes the unity of youth as the true strength of Hindus, rallying them with the call of 'Chalo Ayodhya.'

In a bid to unite Hindus beyond caste boundaries, Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya invites all to join the 'Chalo Ayodhya' program, highlighting the importance of saffron acceptance as divine recognition.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Mithila Palker: Check Out Her Saree Shenanigans!.

In Madgaon, the call for Hindu unity resonates, stressing the significance of recognizing Prabhu Shree Ram and fostering inclusive governance. Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya encourages education, cultural preservation, and dignified living. He announces the 'Chalo Ayodhya' campaign in Goa, with the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Shree Ram Temple scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Pujya Swamiji appeals to the Goans to participate in The campaign and calls for an official holiday declaration on January 22. Efforts will be made to facilitate railway facilities for those eager to travel to Ayodhya. Political leaders, including Shripad Naik and Sadanand Shet Tanawade, expressed their support, promising assistance for Goans willing to visit Ayodhya. Pujya Swamiji emphasizes Lord Shree Ram's cultural significance in our life and applauds the saints' and kar sevak contributions to the Ayodhya Shree Ram temple movement . Political leaders affirm their commitment to ensuring a successful journey for Goans to Ayodhya."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)