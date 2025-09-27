VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27: As the global economy accelerates toward cloud-first strategies, organizations are increasingly challenged by the twin priorities of scale and security. With cloud adoption crossing 94% among enterprises worldwide and 72% of global workloads now hosted in the cloud, the need for advanced skills in cloud security, compliance, and architecture has reached a critical inflection point.

A 2022 Thales Cloud Security Report, conducted with 451 Research (part of S&P Global Market Intelligence), found that 79% of organizations use more than one cloud provider--indicating the growing complexity of multi-cloud environments. Gartner further predicts that by 2026, 70% of enterprises will prioritize cloud security posture management, marking a dramatic shift from traditional IT concerns to cloud-native governance.

Cloud is now the driver of competitive edge--powering real-time fraud detection in banking, AI-led diagnostics in healthcare, billion-scale retail transactions, 5G-ready telecom, and IoT-driven manufacturing. This evolution calls for experts who can design secure, enterprise-scale cloud solutions--a focus of the M.Sc. in Cloud Architecture and Security at RACE.

To meet this rising demand, REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), REVA University, has unveiled its flagship program: the M.Sc. in Cloud Architecture and Security. This future-ready initiative is designed to empower working professionals with the skills, global certifications, and research-driven insights needed to lead in one of the fastest-growing domains of the digital era.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Shinu Abhi, Director of Corporate Training at RACE and Program Director, emphasized:"Cloud adoption now means mastering multi-cloud, automation, and security. Our M.Sc. program equips learners with in-demand certifications and hands-on expertise, enabling them to advance into high-growth careers as cloud architects, security analysts, and enterprise transformation leaders."

Learning Directly from Industry Leaders:

What truly sets this program apart is its mentorship model. At RACE, participants gain knowledge and hands-on experience not from traditional lecturers alone but from renowned industry leaders--CIOs, CTOs, Cloud Architects, and Security Experts--who bring real-world insights directly into the classroom. These leaders guide participants through complex case studies, live projects, and problem-solving exercises that mirror real corporate challenges.

This unique blend of academic rigor and industry expertise ensures that graduates step into the workforce ready to design, secure, and optimize enterprise cloud systems on a global scale.

Program Highlights:

- 84 Credits | 4 Semesters | 15 Modules covering cloud foundations, SOC operations, DevSecOps, governance, and hybrid deployment.

- Five global certifications from Microsoft and AWS, including AZ-900, AZ-104, SC-200, AWS SysOps, and AWS Solutions Architect

- 10+ Mini-projects, 1 Capstone Project with industry mentorship.

- Opportunities for research publication or patent filing, making graduates stand out in global forums.

Participants also gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, Splunk, VMware, OpenStack, and Azure Arc, ensuring they graduate job-ready from day one.

Graduates of the program can look forward to diverse career opportunities in roles such as Cloud Security Analyst, Solutions Architect, DevSecOps Engineer, Hybrid Cloud Specialist, and Compliance Consultant. Many alumni have already transitioned into leadership positions with career growth of 50-200%, reflecting the program's industry impact.

REVA RACE invites professionals to be part of this transformative journey--where expertise meets opportunity, and careers take flight in the cloud era.

